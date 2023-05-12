Penn State men’s lacrosse players set to hit the pros

Penn State has provided a springboard for the professional careers of two of its players.

Graduate students Jack Traynor and TJ Malone have been claimed by a pair of Premier Lacrosse League franchises. Traynor will join the Waterdogs, while Malone will don a Chaos jersey.

Both players excelled this season for the blue and white. Malone tallied 55 points, while Traynor chipped in 44 points, including 30 goals. Both players appeared in 13 contests.

Before moving into the next stage of their careers, this duo will first look to help the Nittany Lions find postseason success. Penn State will battle Princeton on Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

