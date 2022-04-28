For the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State will gear up to take on a familiar opponent that it faced less than two weeks ago.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Baltimore to take on Johns Hopkins to open up its run in the conference tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Blue Jays faced off against Penn State on April 16, and came out with a 13-10 victory in a back-and-forth affair that was halted for almost an hour due to a weather delay.

Senior midfielder Garrett Degnon torched the blue and white in the last matchup between the two teams, scoring a career-high six goals.

Sophomore midfielder Brendan Grimes and junior midfielder Jacob Angelus each scored two goals a piece for Johns Hopkins as well.

Degnon has been a major threat for the Blue Jays this season, with 34 goals to lead the team while also ranking sixth overall in the conference.

Coach Jeff Tambroni stated it will take a collective effort to stop not only Degnon, but the entirety of Hopkins’ offense.

“We have to do a better job of being focused and prepared as a team,” Tambroni said. “It’s challenging to point at any one guy on the defensive end, we have a defensive system in place designed to protect and support one another.”

While Degnon was the top performer in the matchup, the Nittany Lions had a key player come through as well.

Junior midfielder Mac Costin scored a hat trick against Johns Hopkins, including two goals in the first period.

Costin has stepped up with the extended absences of several key players and has been a major part of the blue and white offense this season, leading the team with 20 goals.

However, Costin’s early effort was not enough to help the Nittany Lions, as they were outscored 5-1 in the second period and never recovered from there.

One of Penn State’s greatest downfalls this season has been its inability to garner momentum at the beginning of a game and hang on to an early lead.

Tambroni said he knows getting off to a fast start is key for his squad in any game, especially one in the postseason.

“Any time you can get off to a good start, confidence and momentum grows, especially in a playoff game where it’s do or die,” Tambroni said. “You have to be conscientious that if you do get off to a good start, it’s more important to sustain.”

Although the regular season didn’t go the way the blue and white had envisioned, it has a chance to rewrite the script on the 2022 campaign with a good showing in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions narrowly missed out on hosting a playoff game at Panzer Field, and they will now have to try and escape their road woes to survive and advance.

The overall team aspect, however, hasn’t been lost even through a turbulent regular season for Penn State.

Even against some of the more difficult opponents on its schedule, Penn State has shown the resilience to compete as a unit and a team like its latest matchup against No. 3 Rutgers that went all the way to overtime.

No matter the opposition, the opportunity to “go out with your teammates and represent the institution” is very important and beneficial, Tambroni said.

“There is a mission from these guys,” Tambroni said. “We want to win each and every week…

“Our guys recognize the privilege it is to put on the uniform and represent a proud and illustrious history of athletics here at Penn State.”

