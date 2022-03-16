Penn State men's lacrosse, Alma Mater

The Penn State men's lacrosse team lines up for the Alma Mater at the conclusion of its game against Yale at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Nittany Lions beat the Yale Bulldogs 10-6.

 Jillian Wesner

Despite a tough loss on Saturday to no. 4 Cornell, Penn State did have one player receive Big Ten honors after a stellar individual performance.

Freshman midfielder Ethan Long was named the Big Ten Freshman of the week after tallying three goals and two assists against Cornell.

Long had played sparingly this season before Saturday’s game, with just six points on the season before a breakout performance against a top 5 team in the nation.

The Nittany Lions are currently 2-6 on the season and are set to begin conference play when they take on Maryland at Panzer Stadium on Mar. 27.

