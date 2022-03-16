Despite a tough loss on Saturday to no. 4 Cornell, Penn State did have one player receive Big Ten honors after a stellar individual performance.
Freshman midfielder Ethan Long was named the Big Ten Freshman of the week after tallying three goals and two assists against Cornell.
ICYMI: Ethan Long was named the @B1GLacrosse Freshman of the Week after totaling 3 goals and 2 assists against No. 4 Cornell last week.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/JvGtBq0ORt— Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) March 16, 2022
Long had played sparingly this season before Saturday’s game, with just six points on the season before a breakout performance against a top 5 team in the nation.
The Nittany Lions are currently 2-6 on the season and are set to begin conference play when they take on Maryland at Panzer Stadium on Mar. 27.
