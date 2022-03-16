Despite a tough loss on Saturday to no. 4 Cornell, Penn State did have one player receive Big Ten honors after a stellar individual performance.

Freshman midfielder Ethan Long was named the Big Ten Freshman of the week after tallying three goals and two assists against Cornell.

Long had played sparingly this season before Saturday’s game, with just six points on the season before a breakout performance against a top 5 team in the nation.

The Nittany Lions are currently 2-6 on the season and are set to begin conference play when they take on Maryland at Panzer Stadium on Mar. 27.

