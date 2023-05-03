Penn State men’s lacrosse, Michigan run it back for trip to Big Ten Championship

The Penn State and Michigan rivalry continues as the fourth-seeded Wolverines seek their revenge against the one-seeded Nittany Lions in Baltimore, Maryland.

After an intense clash on April 16, the Nittany Lions walked away with an 11-9 victory to knock the Wolverines out of contention for one of the top seeds in the tournament.

In the win over Michigan, Penn State was on the ropes and needed a momental swing to overcome a four-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Jack Traynor created that swing with four goals in the final 15 minutes of the game to walk away from Ann Arbor victorious.

Jack Fracyon held his own against the dominant Michigan offense, as he faced a season-high 46 shots, saving 17 of them and only allowing nine goals to get past him. The sophomore then had a career day the following week against No. 11 Rutgers as he allowed a career-low five goals on 42 shots faced.

Now in a neutral site in a win-or-go-home situation, Fracyon and Traynor will need to repeat those same actions against a Michigan team that has since been in a groove.

The Wolverine's bounce-back game after their loss to Penn State came against Ohio State. Tied at seven and headed into the latter half of the game, Michigan poured it on with 10 goals in the third quarter to secure the fourth seed in the Big Ten.

However, the win meant another go-around with the Buckeyes in the quarterfinal round. Even with a second chance at it, Michigan took care of business again with six goals from six different players in the opening quarter and ran away with a 14-10 victory.

Now, as Penn State rides off of a bye-week as the team to beat, Michigan comes back to finish what it nearly did weeks ago. The two top-scoring offenses in the Big Ten will yet again face off with both teams averaging just over 13-and-one-half goals a game.

Jack Traynor, TJ Malone and Matt Traynor are the true contributors to the Penn State offense that has led to much of its success. Malone, known as the quarterback of the offense, was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and could be the difference-maker in this one.

Malone wasn’t the only person from Penn State given an award, Fracyon also received the Big Ten Specialist of the Year award. The Maryland native leads the conference in saves per game, goals allowed per game and save percentage and will need to show out in front of his home state.

With the big three on offense, Fracyon holding it down on defense and the 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year Jeff Tambroni leading the way, this team is primed for its most significant game of the season.

While Penn State obtained some much-needed rest in its bye week, the team now has to face Michael Boehm and Ryan Cohen, who pairs for one of the best duos in the Big Ten. Boehm was a non-factor when these two met last but will look to lead his team to victory this time around.

Nick Rowlett and Justin Wietfeldt combine to rank sixth in the country in faceoffs which has given the Wolverines an edge throughout the season. That edge gave them an early lead and control of the time over the Nittany Lions.

Face off is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday in Baltimore, Maryland, for the chance to go to the 2023 Big Ten championship. A Michigan win would secure its first-ever trip to the final round while a Penn State victory would send it to its first championship opportunity since 2019.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE