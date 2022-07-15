Penn State lost out on a 2023 midfielder Thursday.

Former Nittany Lion commit Kian McCarthy announced his commitment to Virginia.

After initially committing to play for the blue and white in September of 2021, McCarthy reopened his recruitment.

McCarthy plays at Rye High School in his home state of New York and for Prime Time Lacrosse in the travel circuit.

His commitment to Virginia comes after the school went 12-4 and captured the ACC regular-season title in 2022.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE