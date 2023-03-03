No. 17 Penn State returns to State College victorious after taking down No. 7 Yale for the second time in as many years. The Nittany Lions grabbed their first ranked win of the season and will need to replicate those efforts on Saturday when No. 10 Penn comes to town.

Penn State catapulted into the rankings for the first time this season thanks to a speedy eight goals scored in the first quarter on Saturday. Matt Traynor, who’s tied for sixth in the nation with goals scored, tallied four of the eight balls that found the back of the net in the opening minutes.

Yale would respond with a 4-0 run in the second and battle all the way back to pull within two. The senior attacker, TJ Malone, helped repel the Bulldogs comeback with two straight goals of his own in the fourth to ice the game.

Malone completed his 13th career hat trick, while Traynor picked up the first hat trick of his career. Chase Mullins got the start at the face-off position, winning 14 of 28 at center circle.

While the Nittany Lions look to keep that same high-flying offense going against the Quakers, it’ll be easier said than done as they’ll need to go through Emmet Carroll. The junior goalkeeper has 28 saves in two games against ranked opponents while allowing 10.5 goals a game.

Carroll won’t be the only threat the blue and white will need to handle, as Cam Rubin travels into State College with Penn. The Quakers’ junior attacker has seven goals through two games this season and recorded one assist in the 10-9 victory over Penn State in 2022.

Last season, these two powerhouses faced off in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Penn would walk away with a road win. That defeat would then send Penn State into a tailspin, resulting in a five-game losing streak.

The 10th-ranked team in the country will come to University Park to face off with the Nittany Lions for the eighth time in the past nine years. The blue and white leads the nine-year series 5-2, going 3-0 at home.

Penn sits at 1-1, and will come into this one with a vengeance after getting off to a slow start and falling to No. 10 Duke. Rubin scored three goals on 12 shots, tying with Dylan Gergar who both led the team in scoring.

While the game is set at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Panzer Stadium, the late winter weather may affect the venue. State College is predicted to get snow showers on Friday that could force the game to be played in Holuba Hall for the second time this year.

Coach Jeff Tambroni will look to keep his 3-1 Penn State squad going in the right direction to avoid the same skid it had in 2022 and grab his 100th career win. Another win against a ranked opponent could amount to huge success for this Penn State team — success that it hasn't seen since 2019.

