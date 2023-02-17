After a tough loss to Villanova 14-12, Penn State looks to bounce back this weekend against Stony Brook, which looks for its first win of the season.

Attackman Jack Traynor was one of the few bright spots for the Nittany Lions against the Wildcats. He had one goal and three assists on the day.

Turnovers were the main issue for Penn State, as it lost the turnover margin 24-13. That’s too many turnovers to have a good chance of winning the game. Penn State will have to limit the turnovers if it wants to have a chance against the Seawolves.

Another important part of this game will be face-offs. Hudson Bohn looks to continue being a difference-maker this weekend against Stony Brook. Against Lafayette, Bohn won 20 of 29 face-offs. This past weekend, the redshirt sophomore only won 13 of his 27 face-offs.

Penn State has won and lost games inside the face-off circle. Face-offs were an issue last season, and so far this year, they have seemed to set the tone for the blue and white.

Stony Brook in its season opener went 6-for-15 in face-offs. This is a game where the Nittany Lions can take advantage in the face-off circle, as those fast breaks could lead to more goals for the blue and white.

Goaltending will be another major factor this weekend for both teams. It will also be the battle of the sophomores.

After a rough performance where he allowed 14 goals and had 12 saves and a .462 save percentage against the Wildcats, Penn State netminder Jack Fracyon looks to bounce back against Stony Brook.

He played very well against the Leopards in the opening weekend and wants to get back to that type of performance.

Stony Brook’s Jamison MacLachlan had a whopping 23 saves and a .676 save percentage. He only allowed 11 goals but still got the loss.

Even though he got the loss, MacLachlan knows that if his offense can produce more, then he can put them into a position to win almost every game.

Stony Brook looks to add more production from its attack. The Seawolves only scored seven goals in their season opener against Rutgers. They were led by graduate student midfielder Matt Anderson. He had three goals and one assist and tied for the team lead in points.

He will look to have a stronger performance to test the Penn State defense.

For the blue and white, Kevin Parnham was unavailable last weekend and would be a major missing piece for the Nittany Lions this weekend.

The Seawolves’ defense looks to try and continue its strong defensive game after only allowing 11 goals to then-No. 9 Rutgers.

Stony Brook’s defense is led by senior defenseman Christian Lowd. In his junior season, he had 57 ground balls and 19 caused turnovers and looks to continue to be a big part of the Seawolves’ defense.

Both teams are in a big win scenario. Penn State has one of the tougher schedules in men’s lacrosse, and Stony Brook looks to get its first win and build off it.

