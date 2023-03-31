Penn State has lost two straight and is in danger of entering a freefall. The Nittany Lions now return home for the first time since March 4 and will host their archrivals, Ohio State, on Sunday.

No. 11 Penn State's comeback fell short last week against No. 2 Maryland. The Terrapins had a five-goal lead in the second quarter, and slowly but surely, the Nittany Lions scored four straight to make it a 9-8 game before half.

The offense for the blue and white ultimately disappeared in the second half and cost Penn State a statement win. The Nittany Lions’ four-game winning streak was predicated on defense and timely scoring. The defense has been consistent in the two-game losing streak, but the offense has vanished.

The turnover battle was pretty even, but the time of possession and the shots favored Maryland. The Terrapins controlled the tempo of the game and outshot the Nittany Lions 51-32.

Another huge advantage for Maryland was the faceoff battle. The Terrapins won 19 faceoffs compared to the Nittany Lions’ eight.

Coach Jeff Tambroni has been trying to find a consistent fogo, but no one has emerged. Chase Mullins went 2-11 in faceoffs, and Hudson Bohn didn’t do much better, going an underwhelming 6-16 against Maryland.

The faceoffs have been a problem for Penn State all season. This losing streak started against an uneven Marquette team, and the Golden Eagles upset then-No. 5 Penn State by winning faceoffs. Marquette won 19 faceoffs compared to the Nittany Lions’ eight. It’s always an uphill battle whenever a team is giving the opposition extra possessions.

Penn State will now try to flip the page and hope coming home will change the momentum. The Nittany Lions’ schedule doesn’t get any easier as they welcome No. 14 Ohio State.

Penn State has had a ton of recent success against its archrival, winning six of the last seven meetings. However, that one loss came last year in an Ohio State rout.

Similar to the Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes have a well-balanced attack. There isn’t one clear goal scorer, as Ohio State has six players with more than 10 points on the season.

Jack Myers is one of the Buckeyes’ stars and has been a consistent leader for this team. Myers led the squad in assists in three of the last four seasons and was first-team All-Big Ten in 2021.

Ohio State has a very similar defensive playing style to the blue and white, with the Buckeyes averaging only 11.8 goals per game. However, they only give up an outstanding 11.4 goals per game.

Coach Nick Myers has built a consistent contender in his 14-plus years in Columbus. Myers has accumulated a 125-93 record and a trip to the National Championship in 2017. It’s never a walk in the park when facing the Buckeyes.

Believe it or not, there are only four regular-season games remaining for the Nittany Lions. A season that started promising can go south fast if the blue and white continues to falter. Right now, Penn State is in the middle of Big Ten play, so there aren't any easy games left on the schedule.

The Nittany Lions are a veteran bunch, with graduate leaders like TJ Malone, Jack Traynor and Chris Jordan. It's important to look at that veteran leadership during times of struggle. Expect a highly motivated team on Sunday that has another chance to make a statement win.

Sunday’s game will tell a lot about this Penn State team. Is this truly a different squad from a year ago, or did it just get out to a hot start?

