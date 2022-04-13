In Penn State’s latest matchup against Michigan, it put an end to its five-game losing streak and picked up its first conference win of the season.

With two regular season matches remaining, the Nittany Lions hope to build off the momentum gained against Michigan and carry that with them throughout the rest of the season.

Coach Jeff Tambroni spoke to the importance of staying focused during his team’s losing streak and how to learn from its losses earlier in the season.

“It was important to recognize programmatically what it was to put us in a position those weeks where we lost games and what it was to put us in a position to have success,” Tambroni said. “I think it’s more important to recognize the persistence that was required to sustain energy and confidence through a really challenging stretch of losses.”

The blue and white is now 1-2 in the Big Ten, and with a win against Johns Hopkins on Saturday, Penn State will look to be .500 through conference play when it faces off against Rutgers in its regular-season finale.

Penn State is currently winless on the road this season but hopes to carry the progress of the Michigan game to Baltimore this weekend.

“To execute the way those guys had at times throughout the course of the game and if we can rally around that piece, I think that will then lead toward the next phase which is momentum in the Hopkins game and hopefully, thereafter,” Tambroni said.

The Michigan game didn’t come without its own struggles, though.

The Nittany Lions controlled the tempo for the majority of the game and had a four-goal lead heading into the fourth quarter.

After what Tambroni called “sloppy play” — both offensively and defensively — Michigan took advantage, posting four goals to evaporate the lead and sending the game into overtime.

However, there were beneficial takeaways that spoke to the blue and white’s perseverance and ability to find a way to win, even after the disastrous fourth quarter.

Tambroni said he felt the season’s early struggles are what prepared his team to hang on and fight to the very end.

“The way these guys have been able to kind of bounce back after five losses and then still find a way to prepare hard and believe in themselves and find a way to win,” Tambroni said. “I think that kind of lived itself out through the fourth quarter and into the overtime period that these guys were prepared to manage the adversity and the challenges that this game held.”

Tambroni said it was “great” that his team had enough courage and confidence to comeback and win in overtime, but there were lessons he felt they could learn from to help them with the rest of the season.

“We just got to do a better job of sustaining momentum through the course of games and making sure that we’re a little bit more focused even when fatigue starts to set in,” Tambroni said.

With two remaining games, both on the road, the Nittany Lions are poised with an opportunity to leapfrog John Hopkins for fourth place in the conference ahead of the Big Ten Tournament if they win out.

Penn State looks to turn its season around and make a run in early May to win the conference tournament, as previously done in 2019, and secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will need the momentum gained and experience learned from the Michigan game to aid them throughout the rest of their season.

