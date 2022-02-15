Despite a tough loss to Villanova on Saturday afternoon, Penn State is looking to move forward but not without adjustments on the defensive side of the ball.

The Nittany Lions were leading by two goals heading into the final frame against the Wildcats, but they allowed four goals in the fourth quarter en route to a 13-12 loss.

Coach Jeff Tambroni said he doesn’t think anything went wrong necessarily in that final quarter. Rather, it was a combination of both teams making plays in the clutch.

“We could’ve been a little better prepared earlier in the game,” Tambroni said. “In the fourth quarter, I thought both teams settled in, played hard and played well together.

“At the end of the day, if I look at the last three or four minutes of the game, we probably just lacked discipline in that area and didn’t make enough plays”.

With 28 goals allowed through the first two games of the young season, there’s certainly room for improvement for the blue and white.

Tambroni stressed it isn’t just “one specific area” the Nittany Lions need to improve upon, though.

“We need to play a little better together,” Tambroni said. “The key to defensive success is how well-connected you are from the offense, all the way down through the defense, and in particular, inside of the defensive box”.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock played the entirety of Saturday’s game, and he surrendered 13 goals on 26 shots on net.

On the season, Fyock has already allowed 23 goals while making 13 saves.

Freshman goalie Jack Fracyon didn’t play in Saturday’s game, but he did appear in the season opener against Lafayette, made eight saves and allowed five goals and was credited as the winning goalie.

However, Tambroni said he believes in Fyock’s consistency and he has what it takes to be the starter going forward, but the Penn State coach indicated both goalies may get a look.

“We believe that Aleric has worked really hard since the moment he stepped on campus,” Tambroni said. “The edge and the nod goes to him based on his leadership and the amount of experience he’s logged in thus far at Penn State.”

Although the defense has been a struggle in the young season for the blue and white, the same can’t be said for the scoring side of the ball.

On offense, the Nittany Lions have already logged 32 goals through the first two games, eight of which have come from the stick of senior attackman Jack Traynor.

Traynor’s career high in goals is 13, a total he reached during his freshman season in 2019 — the season the Nittany Lions made a mad dash to the Final Four — and he’s on pace to shatter that record.

Now that he’s a senior and one of the primary leaders on the team, Tambroni noted the importance of having Traynor in his arsenal after being unable to play for over a year due to injuries.

“He really struggled mentally and physically not being able to do what he does,” Tambroni said. “It’s a breath of fresh air and a much-needed injection of athleticism and productivity for our team, in particular our offense.”

The Nittany Lions are set to take on Vermont this Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Panzer Stadium.The Catamounts come into play with an 0-2 record on the season, having lost to Duke and Utah.

Tambroni said in order to get a victory on Wednesday, the blue and white have to be the hungrier and more aggressive team on the field, especially coming off of a tough loss.

“I know our guys are excited to get back out there and play, and sometimes a short-term turnaround can be considered an advantage or a disadvantage,” Tambroni said. “I think for our guys — it’ll be an advantage.”

