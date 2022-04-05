After going on a five-match losing streak, some teams would likely give up and start to look forward to next year, but coach Jeff Tambroni and the Nittany Lions are looking at the rest of the season with their heads held high.

Penn State has had a rough stretch, failing to grab a win since Feb. 26.

The past five losses have all been unique — with some being blowouts against top teams and others being close, one-goal affairs.

Amidst injuries, illness, and misfortune, this men’s lacrosse team has found itself with a record of 2-8, 0-2 in Big Ten play, with just three games remaining until the conference tournament.

Winning against Michigan this Friday would be massive for Penn State and would put the team more on track for where they want to be, says Tambroni.

“I'd say it would be significant to get a win out here on Friday night,” Tambroni said. “Not just because of where we stand in the league, but also just for the morale and confidence of our group.”

To further that point, a win against the Wolverines would boost Penn State’s Big Ten record to 1-2, and it would boost the morale of the locker room heading into the final two matches of the year.

According to Tambroni, the morale is already good in the locker room. He credits this to his captains: Brett Funk, Brian Townsend, Brayden Peck and the rest of the senior class.

But with high morale and positivity, also comes the disappointment of defeat, and frustration that comes when you fail to live up to your own expectations, and Tambroni knows that feeling first-hand.

“I would be lying if I said we weren't disappointed with where we are,” Tambroni said. “I think there were high expectations going into the season, and when you're not meeting your own expectations, frustration will start to set in, and disappointment is a part of that landscape.”

Regardless of the losses, there are silver linings amid a down year like the attackman duo of redshirt freshman Jeb Brenfleck and freshman Will Peden or the consistency of newfound-talisman junior midfielder Mac Costin.

The season isn’t being viewed as a lost cause, Tambroni said, but rather an opportunity to learn from mistakes and play better.

“These guys are surprisingly supportive of each other, supportive of the mission and supportive of the journey,” Tambroni said, “And we are still optimistic with the future that remains ahead of us.”

With three games left in the regular season schedule, Penn State’s fidelity to the mission has kept it competing in the latter stages of the year.

This young Nittany Lion team has had their resolve tested, and the players have shown resilience and commitment to their goal as they season progresses.

“One of the core values that we have within this program is commitment.” Tambroni said. “These guys have held true to that and said that they were going to go down this journey and path together — and that's exactly what they've done.”

