No. 8 Penn State defeated No. 3 Cornell 10-6 on Saturday and is now ranked No. 5 in USILA and Inside Lacrosse Rankings.

Hit the top ✋in the rankings this week! #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/CSjDZ1qUjp — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) March 13, 2023

Improving to 5-1 on the season, the Nittany Lions’ victory came at the hands of the Traynor brothers, who combined for five goals and two assists. Matt Traynor ended the day with three of those goals, completing his third hat trick of the season.

The blue and white is now on a four-game winning streak, three coming against Ivy League schools. Penn State will look to improve its 5-1 record on Saturday at noon against Marquette.

