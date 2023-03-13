Penn State Men's Lacrosse

(22) Sophomore Matt Traynor plays Stony Brook at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa on Saturday, Feb. 18th, 2023. Penn State wins 17 - 12.

 Jordan Thomas

No. 8 Penn State defeated No. 3 Cornell 10-6 on Saturday and is now ranked No. 5 in USILA and Inside Lacrosse Rankings.

Improving to 5-1 on the season, the Nittany Lions’ victory came at the hands of the Traynor brothers, who combined for five goals and two assists. Matt Traynor ended the day with three of those goals, completing his third hat trick of the season.

The blue and white is now on a four-game winning streak, three coming against Ivy League schools. Penn State will look to improve its 5-1 record on Saturday at noon against Marquette.

