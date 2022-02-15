Just four days after the team took the field against Villanova and suffered its first defeat of the season, Penn State is back at it.

On Wednesday, the Nittany Lions will face a Vermont team that earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Catamounts fell to the No. 3 Maryland Terrapins after an impressive 2021 season that saw the team finish with a 9-5 overall record and its first national tournament bid in program history.

Then-junior midfielder Thomas McConvey led the team in goals scored last season with 37, while also being named to the America East All-Conference first team and to the All-New England first team.

The 2021 team also had four other players who scored at least 20 goals on the season, as the offense outscored its opponents by a total combined margin of 40 goals.

Some other key players on the Catamount squad are junior midfielder J.J. Levandowski and senior attackman David Closterman.

As a sophomore, Levandowski was named to the America East All-Rookie Team and to the All-New England first team.

Closterman was dubbed America East All-Conference second team and All-New England first team during his junior campaign, finishing the season with 24 goals and 22 assists.

This year’s Vermont squad hasn’t lived up to expectations in the genesis of the season, starting 0-2 and falling to No. 3 Duke and Utah.

Similar to Penn State’s last outing against the Wildcats, Vermont fell to the Utes by one goal in the final two minutes of the game.

With both teams coming off heartbreaking losses in the final moments of their last game, it’ll be interesting to see which squad will come out with more aggression.

Luckily for Penn State, this will be its third straight home game to start the season before hitting the road to take on St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia.

Senior attackman/midfielder Jack Traynor has led the way thus far for the Nittany Lions with eight goals and two assists over the first two games of the 2022 season.

Traynor’s offensive production has been pivotal for the blue and white, as senior attackman T.J. Malone has been kept out of the lineup for undisclosed reasons.

Last game saw Penn State goalkeeper Aleric Fyock have an impressive outing, halting the aggressive Villanova offense that took 45 shots over the course of the game, yet he only yielded 13 goals.

Fyock registered 13 saves on the afternoon, as the defense showed flashes of brilliance on multiple occasions.

Containing the Catamount attack will be important for the Nittany Lions to come out with the victory, as the blue and white has been outscored in all but three quarters so far this season.

Another aspect Penn State needs to prioritize heading into its matchup with Vermont is limiting turnovers.

The Nittany Lions have racked up an astonishing 35 turnovers over the course of their first two contests, making it difficult to maintain offensive consistency.

However, the offense has been able to combat this glaring deficiency with an outpouring of goals coming off 17 total assists.

Although Vermont’s record shows two losses and no wins, it’s certainly not a team to overlook.

Graduate student goalkeeper Ryan Cornell has totaled 22 saves on the young season, cementing himself as one of the premier goalies in the America East Conference and perhaps the country.

Cluster Cornell’s defensive prowess and the multitude of attackers in the frontcourt, and this Catamount team could very much compete with some of the top teams in the country.

This matchup will be the fourth meeting between these programs, and Penn State leads the series 3-0 dating back to 2008.

Only time will tell whether the Nittany Lions will be able to sustain their historically undefeated record and bounce back from Saturday’s heartbreaker.

