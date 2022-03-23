Despite Penn State’s 2-6 record on the season, it feels “excited” as it finally heads into Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions will match up with No. 1-ranked Maryland this Sunday at 7 p.m. at Panzer Stadium, and it will serve as the first conference game of the year for each team.

Coming off of three straight close losses, the blue and white will look to upset a ranked opponent for the second time this season — having already done so against then-No. 5 Yale on Feb. 26.

On the opposite side, the Terrapins come into this matchup undefeated on the season at 7-0, and they have scored 20 or more goals in four of their wins.

Although there is a wide gap between these two teams in the standings, the game presents an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to knock off the No. 1 team in the country and prove themselves as players in the Big Ten standings.

Coach Jeff Tambroni said there is “continued optimism” for his team.

“We’re excited to get into conference play,” Tambroni said. “We recognize how challenging each opponent is going to be as we look ahead. But at the same time, I think with the schedule we’ve had, it’s prepared us well”.

The blue and white has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs this year.

After a season-opening 20-15 win over Lafayette, the Nittany Lions have won just once since, but they have remained competitive against tough opponents despite dealing with an abundance of injuries.

The injuries Penn State has dealt with have given it a chance to give some of the younger guys — such as redshirt freshman attackman Jeb Brenfleck and freshman attackman Ethan Long — more of a look.

Long had his first career hat trick in a loss to Cornell on March 12, while Brenfleck ranks third on the team with 13 goals of his own.

Tambroni said he believes this will pay dividends in the future and also help younger players to get more experience quicker than they might’ve expected.

“It’s inevitable, we’re all gonna face adversity at times,” Tambroni said. “When you have 50 guys in a locker room, you can multiply the probability of having to face it. Part of our job as coaches is to manage the overall big picture and injuries are one of them.”

Tambroni has managed situations like these since he was hired as head coach of the program in 2011, the same year that coach John Tillman was hired for the same position at Maryland.

Since the Terrapins integrated into the Big Ten in 2015, the two have faced seven times with Tillman holding the advantage at six wins to just one for Tambroni.

The two had previously faced off as Ivy League foes when Tambroni was the head coach at Cornell and Tillman was coaching Harvard from 2008-2010.

However, each of these coaches know how stressful this job can be, and Tambroni stated that there is a “great respect among the Big Ten coaches.”

“There is a shared and mutual respect between the Big Ten coaches because we all know the hard work that goes into it,” Tambroni said.

