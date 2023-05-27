Penn State men’s lacrosse historic season comes to an end after overtime thriller with No. 1 Duke

PHILADELPHIA — On an evening like no other, No. 5 Penn State and No. 1 Duke battled for 67 minutes to keep their seasons alive and move on to the 2023 NCAA Championship.

Duke ended Penn State’s historic run with a 16-15 overtime victory to advance to its seventh NCAA championship appearance in program history.

History began with an early Duke goal from Dyson Williams that was found one-on-one with Jack Fracyon after Andrew McAdorey. The lead was short-lived as Penn State’s Ethan Long went up and over the defense to tie the game up at one apiece.

The Blue Devils continued to apply pressure early on the Nittany Lions with another goal from Charles Balsamo. Balsamo wouldn’t be denied a shot on goal, fighting through multiple Penn State defenders to get an angle on the net.

Minutes later, TJ Malone introduced himself with an assisted goal from Kevin Winkoff. After a penalty on Duke that gave the Nittany Lions the man-up advantage, Jeb Brenfleck found the soft spot in the defense to give Penn State a 3-2 lead.

Control of the face-off began to take hold at the end of the first quarter as Duke won seven of 10 and used it to spark a 4-1 goal run.

In that seven-minute span, the Blue Devil’s Brennan O’Neill scored two of the four goals while assisting Tommy Schelling on another. The junior attacker led Duke in assists coming into the game with 40 and was second on the team in goals with 51.

Headed into the second quarter, Duke continued to ride off of the first-quarter streak with another shot and score from Williams. The senior from Oshawa, Ontario, led Duke in goals throughout the season and added two more to his 57 total.

Down 7-4 with 9:48 left in the second quarter, the Traynor brothers got to work to pull their squad back into the game.

Mac Costin set Jack Traynor up perfectly for Penn State’s fifth of the day which was immediately followed by a Matt Traynor goal from Jake Morin. With Chase Mullins back in a groove to start the quarter, Penn State was in arms reach of tying the game up.

As the game tightened up, Duke loosened things up with a two-goal run from Garrett Leadmon and O’Neill. TJ Malone recorded another assisted goal from Winkoff before the end of the half but an early O’Neill hat trick and 10 turnovers had put the Nittany Lions down 9-7.

The turnover festival continued at the start of the second half for both sides as the defenses began to clamp down. Within the cautious of it all, Balsamo found his way through for his second solo goal of the game.

As Duke continued to keep Penn State at arm's length, Malone put the offense on his back and scored two goals for the Nittany Lions. A Tommy Scheling goal broke up the pair that Malone had, however, the graduate student made it up with an assist to Luke Mercer for a score.

The tug of war continued with Aiden Danenza scoring an unassisted goal to give the blue devils a 12-10 lead.

The Traynor brothers paired for a goal a minute later which was then countered again with a solo Duke goal coming from Jake Naso.

As time ticked down in the third, Penn State got one more chance at the net. As the ball rolled out of bounds off of a deflection, Jake Morin quickly threw the ball into TJ Malone, who scored with the Duke defense asleep at the wheel.

With the final quarter of action underway, key turnovers by Duke set up a Malone-to-Morin goal that tied the game for the first time since the opening quarter.

As the intensity continued to build as time trickled down, Jadon Kerry and Kevin Winkoff traded goals for both teams. Still tied at 14 with less than seven minutes to go, Jake Naso score an assisted goal to put the blue devils up 15-14.

As the energy left the stadium with fans in shock, who else but TJ Malone to step up and respond for the blue and white. Malone’s sixth goal of the day couldn’t have come at a better time for Penn State.

Tied at 15 with less than a minute to go, Duke took possession of the ball for one last time and Penn State stepped up to the task. The defense held it down to send the semifinal round into overtime.

Overtime didn’t last long, however, as Charles Balsamo fought through the Penn State defense and laid out for the victory.

