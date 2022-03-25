After losing its third straight game by only one goal, Penn State comes into Sunday’s matchup with a chip on its shoulder.

However, the contest promises to be perhaps the biggest challenge yet for the 2-6 blue and white this season as it faces No. 1 Maryland.

Fresh off a double-digit victory vs. then-No. 2 Virginia last Saturday, the Terrapins have been dominant all season thus far.

With an unblemished record of 7-0, Maryland stands as one of only two teams ranked in the latest top-20 Inside Lacrosse poll without a loss on its resume.

Despite the discrepancy in records, coach Jeff Tambroni said he feels his team is prepared as it has been battle-tested all year long.

“We think the schedule that we’ve had has prepared us well,” Tambroni said. “Obviously, we would’ve liked to have come into this [game] with a little more confidence based on a win-loss record, but there is still continued optimism and great excitement.”

Tambroni emphasized it’s important for coaches and players alike to stay optimistic and hopeful the team can turn this season around.

Especially heading into a matchup where the odds aren’t in Penn State’s favor, now isn’t the time for the Nittany Lions to hang their heads and sulk.

Keeping morale high among the group has been a point of emphasis throughout the last few weeks, but Tambroni said he believes his team’s mental and physical toughness doesn’t require much encouragement.

“These young men have traveled through a very challenging journey,” Tambroni said. “They’ve been tested with injuries, tough losses and yet here they stand as a calloused but prepared group.”

With the first half of the season behind them, the Nittany Lions will now face exclusively Big Ten opponents from here on out.

Heading into conference play, Penn State finds itself at the bottom of the pack and the only team without a winning record at home.

Tambroni highlighted injuries as one debilitating factor affecting why his team hasn’t played up to expectations this season, but at the same time, he said he doesn’t want that to define it.

“It’s been a challenge for sure,” Tambroni said. “But at the same time, there have been a lot of guys who have stepped up at some opportunistic times, so the ‘next man up’ is certainly a philosophy.”

A key player who has yet to see the field so far this season, due to undisclosed reasons, is senior attackman TJ Malone.

It’s clear just by looking at the numbers the defense has held its own despite the recent losses, but it’s on offense where the team has struggled.

Going up against the nation’s highest-scoring offense in Maryland will certainly pose a threat to both Penn State’s defense and offense.

The Terrapins operate in one of the most efficient attacks throughout the country, leading the nation in goals per game, shot percentage, points per game, assists per game and overall scoring margin.

Individually, fifth-year senior Logan Wisnauskas leads the potent Maryland offense in goals with 23 on the year.

However, if there is one stat to keep in mind that just might push the Nittany Lions over the edge, it’s their ability to make saves in goal.

Penn State goalie Aleric Fyock has racked up an astonishing 100 saves this season, halting some of the nation’s best offenses to slow starts.

Maintaining this success on the defensive end will be pivotal for a potential upset win on Sunday night.

“There is a story that continues to be written,” Tambroni said, “and it’s important for all of us to look forward with optimism and excitement."