Penn State rebounded after a crushing loss to Villanova by outscoring Stony Brook 17-12. The two stars of the match were two players whose lacrosse futures were in doubt just a year ago.

Saturday’s matchup was a track meet between the Seawolves and the Nittany Lions. Both teams looked to push the tempo and get out in transition, and both squads found the back of the cage with ease.

Penn State’s performance Saturday was rather shocking compared to how its offense fared a season ago. The Nittany Lions averaged a little over 11 goals per game a year ago. However, against Stony Brook, Penn State had no problem finishing.

Much of this offensive output was because of terrific performances from attackers TJ Malone and Jack Traynor. Traynor and Malone are two Nittany Lions that missed a big chunk of the season last year.

Malone missed the entire 2022 season due to injury. Before missing time, the West Chester, Pennsylvania, native led the team with 43 points in the 2021 season. Malone was primed for a big senior season before the injury.

On Saturday, Malone had a strong day that cemented his triumphant return from injury. Malone finished with four goals and two assists, as the Seawolves had no answers defensively against the attacker. Malone is now up to nine goals on the young season.

However, Malone is still not happy with his production up to this point and looks to improve.

“I feel that I am not playing my best, I definitely have a lot to work on,” Malone said. “I take a lot of responsibility for our loss last week and the fact [Stony Brook] is in that game at the very end.”

Traynor is another veteran player that has had an instant impact coming back from injury. Traynor was fourth on the team in points despite only appearing in six games a season ago.

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native had his best game this season, finishing with two goals and two assists.

Coach Jeff Tambroni knows how much Traynor and Malone’s persistence and attitude can affect this team.

“There’s a lot of guys on this team that have gone through similar situations,” Tambroni said. “We also talk to that group and just make sure they tap into those experiences and make sure they draw from that in their own play.”

The Nittany Lions had a sluggish start to Saturday’s afternoon match. Stony Brook won three straight faceoffs, and got ahead to an early 3-0 start.

Tambroni felt the momentum swing to the opponent's sideline and called a timeout to regroup. Penn State quickly rebounded and scored three straight. It was who else but TJ Malone that had the third goal to tie the game up.

After that slow start, Penn State didn’t look back. It was an offensive barrage that left the Seawolves in the dust.

“We thought we had three veteran attackmen in Chris [Jordan], TJ and Jack, and coming off the Villanova game, I don’t think we utilized their talents enough,” Tambroni said. “Coach [John] Haus did a great job trying to script more opportunities for those three.”

The offensive output shouldn’t be all that shocking considering the impact Malone and Traynor have had since coming back from injury. This is a new look offense from a season ago.

