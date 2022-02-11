After a dominant offensive performance in a 20-15 season-opening win over the Lafayette Leopards, Penn State will gear up for another in-state foe Saturday.

Villanova will come into Happy Valley to take on the blue and white in what will be its first game of the season, after finishing last season 7-5 and losing 14-12 to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament.

While these teams are definitely familiar with one another, they didn’t get a chance to face off last year, as each team played a conference-based schedule.

The Nittany Lions won the last matchup against the Wildcats, winning 19-10 during the 2020 season in Villanova.

Penn State certainly can hold its head high after a victory in the season opener. However, it must make significant improvements on the defensive side of the ball against a potent offense in Villanova.

The Wildcats averaged just over 13 goals per game last season, and the Nittany Lions will have to keep players like junior midfielder Matt Campbell and senior attackman Keegan Khan in check.

The two form a scary offensive duo for Villanova, with Campbell scoring 32 goals and Khan posting 26 of his own last season.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock and freshman goalie Jack Fracyon each saw playing time for the Nittany Lions on Saturday, with Fracyon fairing better in net, saving eight of the 13 shots he faced.

Fyock stopped just two of 10 shots the Leopards fired off against the Nittany Lions.

Coach Jeff Tambroni said a decision on the starting goalie for Saturday's affair hasn’t been made yet, as the team feels confident with whichever goalie is in net.

“We believe in both goalies right now,” Tambroni said. “Our defense and our coaching staff has a lot of comfort and trust in both of those guys.”

The goaltending situation certainly isn’t set in stone for the blue and white, but the offense is something the team likely won’t have to stress about going forward.

Fifth-year senior midfielder Jack Kelly and senior attackman Jack Traynor lead the way for the Nittany Lions in the season opener, each scoring four goals a piece.

Younger players like freshman attackman Nils Barry and freshman midfielder Kyle Aldridge also had a large impact on the victory, with Barry scoring a hat trick and Aldridge scoring two goals of his own.

For his efforts, Barry was named the Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Tambroni said he understands the importance of the offensive depth of his team as the season goes on.

“There’s two elements for us to be proud of,” Tambroni said, “No. 1, was the amount of people who played offensively. We had 12 guys play for us, and all of them were very productive. The second thing was guys coming off the bench and making major contributions.”

Penn State will take on the Wildcats at Panzer Stadium this Saturday at 3 p.m.

This will be the Nittany Lions’ first game in the outdoor stadium this season after their opening match was played in Holuba Hall because of weather conditions, and they will certainly have their hands full against an eager Villanova team.

Although the Wildcats have gotten a chance to see the blue and white on tape, and the same can’t be said for the other side, but Tambroni said this doesn't phase the Nittany Lions.

“It goes both ways, the advantages and disadvantages of having a game under your belt,” Tambroni said. “Experience is always good, especially with a young team.”

