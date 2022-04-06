It’s been a tale of two seasons for Michigan and Penn State in 2022.

The Wolverines have seen their fair share of success this season, sitting at 7-4 overall, defeating then-No. 17 Delaware and promising showings against other ranked opponents in Notre Dame and Maryland.

On the other side, it’s been a struggle for the Nittany Lions up to this point.

With injuries and other absences playing a large role, the blue and white is currently 2-8 with three games remaining on the regular season slate.

Michigan and Penn State are set to square off on Senior Day for the Nittany Lions at Panzer Stadium on Friday, with both teams coming into this matchup looking to bounce back into form.

Despite a four-game losing streak, the maize and blue remain confident in its gameplan and ability, currently ranked second in the Big Ten with 169 total goals this season.

One big proponent for the Wolverines’ success thus far has been their youth.

Two of Michigan’s most prominent players this season are freshman midfielder Aidan Mulholland and freshman attackman Ryan Cohen.

The journey to Ann Arbor, Michigan, was a long one for Mulholland.

After committing to Michigan in 2017 as an eighth-grader, Mulholland had a stellar career at Manhasset High School in New York.

Manhasset is one of the best public school programs in the country, and it’s seen countless players play for Division I schools.

Mulholland had a chance to play with elite talent before stepping foot on Michigan’s campus, and he has taken many of the experiences and lessons he learned along the way with him this season.

“I can’t say enough good things about the seniors and older guys I’ve played with,” Mulholland said. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that time flies by, and it’s important to enjoy every moment.”

Mulholland has certainly enjoyed the moment on the field this season.

In just his fourth career game, Mulholland scored a hat trick against Canisius on Feb. 22, and he’s tallied 12 goals and eight assists up to this point. He has failed to score in only two games so far and has put up multiple goals in a game twice.

Fifth overall on the team in points, Mulholland’s impact for the Wolverines has been massive.

Michigan didn’t have a men’s or women’s lacrosse team until 2012, and the first couple of years before joining the Big Ten in 2015 featured many loses.

Coach Kevin Conry was hired by the Wolverines in 2017, and although he didn’t recruit Mulholland to Michigan, he played a large role keeping him with the program and overseeing his development.

Even with a change of head coach during his recruitment, Mulholland said he knew that Michigan is where he always wanted to be.

“The coaches are great, and I can’t say enough good things about this place to be honest,” Mulholland said. “I really enjoy being able to go into the locker room every day and just hang out with the guys.”

With the abundance of young talent the Wolverines possess, there’s a parallel to the Fab Five era of Michigan basketball in the early 1990s.

The Fab Five revolutionized the way athletes are recruited now, while enjoying loads of success along the way. With how Michigan lacrosse currently plays, there are several similarities.

A majority of starters on the Wolverines’ offense, including Mulholland and Cohen, are underclassmen, and they’ve all helped to play a large part in Michigan’s rise this season.

Mulholland said the atmosphere with this year’s team and the Fab Five is very much the same.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

“We feel like we have that same kind of energy,” Mulholland said. “We have a bunch of young guys who play and continue to develop every day.”

As for Mulholland’s fellow freshman, Cohen’s route to Michigan wasn’t quite as simple.

Cohen’s hometown was Boca Raton, Florida, before moving to Avon, Connecticut, to play high school lacrosse at an all-boys boarding school, Avon Old Farms School.

Since lacrosse isn’t as prominent in Florida as it is in the tri-state area, Cohen said he knew the move was an important one as he began to take the next steps in his career.

“Growing up, lacrosse wasn’t really that big where I’m from,” Cohen said. “My freshman year, coach told me that in order to play the best competition and improve as a player, prep school is the way to go.”

Cohen’s progression throughout the season has been vital for the Wolverines.

After a four-goal performance against No. 1-ranked Maryland on Saturday, Cohen was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, the most for a first-year player in the conference.

With 22 goals and 22 assists on the season, Cohen ranks fourth on the Wolverines in goals scored, one spot ahead of Mulholland, and third in points.

Given the different stops in both the South and the tri-state area, it would’ve been easy to assume Cohen might attend a school close to that geographical area.

The Midwest, however, turned out to be his premier destination.

Cohen’s mom and dad are both originally from Michigan and took him and his brothers to football and hockey games in Ann Arbor growing up.

“It was all in the family coming up here,” Cohen said. “Seeing all of the buildings on campus and the facilities here — the decision was easy.”

With Michigan set to take on the blue and white on Friday, coach Jeff Tambroni said he knows his squad has a daunting task ahead.

Although their current record doesn’t reflect what a healthy Penn State team is fully capable of, there’s still an opportunity for the blue and white to garner some momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Senior Day will also make it an emotional match for the Nittany Lions, and it will be a quick turnaround from the pregame ceremonies to opening faceoff.

Tambroni also acknowledged that while some of the freshmen have helped boost the Wolverines, they also have a plethora of older and more experienced players who have contributed in a big way.

“The Michigan staff has done a nice job of accumulating talent,” Tambroni said. “A majority of the players we’re seeing out there now were also starters last year for Michigan.

“While they’re a little younger than what we’re typically seeing, they have a good amount of game experience and play well beyond their years.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE