After a loss against Maryland Friday, Penn State has continued its tumble down the USILA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions fell one spot to No. 14 in the latest iteration of the rankings Monday, as coach Jeff Tambroni’s squad dropped to 0-2 on the year with its latest loss.

The blue and white is 0-2 for the first time since 2010, and started the season at No. 6 in the preseason USILA poll.

Three Big Ten programs — Maryland, Rutgers and Ohio State — are ranked ahead of Penn State in Monday’s rankings.

The Nittany Lions host the No. 12 Buckeyes on Saturday at noon.

