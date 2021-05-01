Penn State’s Big Ten Tournament run was brought to an early end by Johns Hopkins.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Blue Jays in the first round 15-7 on the blue and white’s home turf.

Penn State did not stumble out of the gates with multiple strikes in the opening quarter of play.

The blue and white scored off of goals from graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe, freshman attackman Mark Sickler and senior attackman Jack Kelly to put it up 3-1.

After the trio of goals from the Nittany Lions, Johns Hopkins’ offense struck back. The Blue Jays piled on four goals from graduate attackman Cole Williams, junior attackman Garrett Degnon and freshman attackman Johnathan Peshko put them up by one.

Johns Hopkins started to assert its dominance at the beginning of the second quarter. The Blue Jays had a flurry of goals come in against Penn State defense, extending its lead to 8-4.

The Blue Jays came out of the second half firing on all cylinders with four more goals from senior attackman Connor DeSimone, junior attackman Garret Degnon, sophomore midfielder Jacob Angelus and freshman attackman Brendan Grimes put them up 12-6.

Penn State tried to claw its way in the second half with goals from O’Keefe and junior attackman TJ Malone, but it was not enough as Johns Hopkins kept piling on the goals.

Johns Hopkins will move on to face Rutgers in the second round of postseason conference play.

First half sparks Johns Hopkins

The first half of the game is where the Blue Jays found their stride.

The first quarter appeared as if it was slipping away from Johns Hopkins until Peshko gave his team a spark.

After the goal from Peshko, the Blue Jays’ offense started to come alive with goals from Degnon and Williams right behind it.

The first quarter momentum would carry into the second quarter of play for Johns Hopkins.

In the second quarter, the Blue Jays started to get the wheels rolling, putting up five shots to give them 16 in the first half.

The five shots in the second half would tally on four more goals from attackmen Connor DeSimone, Joey Epstein and Garret Degnon.

With the defense keeping the Nittany Lions in check, Johns Hopkins was able to build its lead to four goals, ending the half.

The momentum heading into the locker room carried into the second half and eventually gave Johns Hopkins the victory.

Fyock’s rocky second career start

Another game, another start for sophomore goalie Aleric Fyock.

Instead of graduate goalie Colby Kneese, Fyock got the start again against Johns Hopkins.

Fyock did not see light in the first two meetings with the Blue Jays, but saw action early against them in the third.

Right off the bat, Fyock’s confidence was tested early as Johns Hopkins managed to sneak one by the youngster.

The rest of the first quarter, Fyock was not able to keep the Blue Jays’ offense under wraps. Johns Hopkins scored a total of four goals in the opening quarter.

After his first quarter as the leader of the defense, Fyock would have his back against the wall. The Blue Jays put up eight goals in the first half on the young netminder.

The third quarter took a turn for the worse for Fyock as he allowed three more goals, stretching Johns Hopkins’ lead.

The three goals were enough for Tambroni to pull Fyock and replace him with Kneese for the rest of the game.

Penn State’s upperclassman carry the workload

Penn State’s offense was the producer in its Big Ten Tournament match against Johns Hopkins. Most of the offensive production came from its more experienced strikers.

Over the course of the season, it has been the veterans who have been producing offensively.

Coming into the game, the blue and white’s top three scorers were all upperclassmen.

O’Keefe led the way with 27 goals on the season. Following closely behind him is junior attackman TJ Malone with 24 and graduate attackman Dylan Foulds with 15.

The Nittany Lions’ seasoned attackman O’Keefe carried the bulk of the scoring for the blue and white.

O’Keefe racked up a total of three points on two goals with one assist in the game.

Other than O’Keefe, senior attackman Jack Kelly represented the upperclassman for Penn State. Kelly heated up early with two goals of his own in the first half of the battle with the Blue Jays.

Malone managed to find himself in the scoring column in the second half as well with one goal on the day

The experience was not enough for the Nittany Lions’ offense to out score Johns Hopkins.

