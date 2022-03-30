Penn State is currently sitting at 2-7 and at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, and it will be an uphill battle to climb up the standings with three road games remaining on the schedule.

However, the Nittany Lions have shown throughout the course of the season that their record shouldn’t indicate what they’re fully capable of.

The blue and white has played four top 10 opponents this season, with just one win against then-No. 5-ranked Yale in that stretch and two losses by just one goal against Penn and Cornell.

Villanova, now a top 20 team, beat the Nittany Lions by one goal in the second game of the season.

Penn State held its own early on against Maryland on Sunday, trailing just 5-3 in the second period. However, the Terrapins went on a scoring outburst from there on out, scoring 13 consecutive unanswered goals in the second and third periods before winning 18-7.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Nittany Lions will look to salvage what has been a tough year with a late season push.

The first task for the blue and white will be Ohio State, who it takes on Friday at 5 p.m. in Columbus.

Senior attackman Colby Smith is a huge scoring threat for the Buckeyes, with 25 goals on the season, which is tied for fourth overall in the Big Ten.

Senior attackman Jack Myers and senior attackman Jackson Reid also each have 21 goals this season, which ranks second on the team.

The Nittany Lions don’t have quite the offensive firepower that the Buckeyes possess.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

The leading goal scorers for the blue and white are fifth-year senior midfielder Jack Kelly and senior attackman Jack Traynor, who have 15 and 14 goals, respectively.

This trails in comparison to the rest of the conference, where the teams at the top of the standings have leading scorers with 20-30 goals on the season.

However, one bright spot for the Nittany Lions this season is that they have started to develop younger players who will play a large role in the future while simultaneously being a big part of the present.

Freshman attackman Will Peden was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after a two-goal performance against Maryland, while redshirt freshman attackman Jeb Brenfleck ranks third on the team with 13 goals scored.

So far this season, the Nittany Lions have held their own against high-scoring opponents and have made other players beat them.

One potential change that could be in play for the blue and white is in net, as freshman goalie Jack Fracyon may get the nod going forward.

Fracyon replaced redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock in net on Sunday. Each struggled against the Terrapins as they each allowed nine goals.

The defense hasn’t been a bright spot for the Nittany Lions this season, so a change in net may be the sort of jolt that a struggling team needs as the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments are looming.

The Nittany Lions have dealt with their share of injuries this season, but they’ve shown they won’t throw in the towel.

There’s enough talent that the blue and white possesses for it to make a run in the conference, but if Sunday’s loss showed anything, it’s that changes will need to be made.

Whether coach Jeff Tambroni chooses to make a change in net or change his rotations on either side of the ball, the final four games of the regular season will be determined by if the Nittany Lions can make strides with the talent they have on roster.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE