Penn State will hit the road against a tough Ivy League opponent, but a new test means a new opportunity. Saturday has the chance to be a program-defining win.

The Nittany Lions will travel to New Haven, Connecticut, to take on Yale. The Bulldogs enter Saturday's game as the No. 7 team in the country and will be the Nittany Lions’ toughest test this young season.

Penn State has had some early season success and can match its win total from a season ago on Saturday against Yale. The key to the Nittany Lions’ success has been their offensive attack.

Returnees Jack Traynor and TJ Malone have been leading the offensive charge. Malone leads the team with nine goals and 14 points. Coach Jeff Tambroni has made a constant effort to get the ball to his veteran playmakers.

In Saturday’s 17-12 victory over Stony Brook, Tambroni created a ton of set pieces starting behind Stony Brook’s cage. Eventually, a player like Malone or Chris Jordan would dive down for the pass and be open for the shot.

Yale is another squad that has a great offensive attack. The Bulldogs have only played one game this season, but they scored 20 in a convincing win against a tough Villanova group.

Villanova was the one team that handed Penn State a loss this season. It was a close contest between the Wildcats and the Nittany Lions, but Penn State’s turnovers came back to bite it. The blue and white threw the ball away 24 times against Villanova.

Tambroni will have to scheme a way to stop attacker Chris Lyons. Lyons was Ivy League Player of the Week after scoring nine goals in the season opener.

Another impact player who returned this year for the Bulldogs is Jared Paquette. This will be Paquette’s second season starting in net for Yale. Last year, the West Islip, New York, native finished with 226 saves.

Yale is a year removed from finishing 12-5 and making it to the second round in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Andy Shay has built a perennial national contender in the Ivy League and was able to secure his first national championship in 2018.

Despite a very disappointing season last year, the Nittany Lions’ lone bright spot came against this Bulldog team. In a defensive battle, Penn State came out on top by a score of 10-6. Last year’s victory was the first time Penn State beat Yale in program history.

This rivalry between these two squads is relatively new. Four of the five matchups between these schools came within the last four years.

Fans should expect a track meet on Saturday. These are two high-power offenses with some of the best players in the nation with Malone and Lyons.

It has been an impressive start to the season for the Nittany Lions, with two convincing wins and a close defeat to a solid Villanova squad. However, if Penn State wants to demonstrate how last year’s disappointing season was a fluke, then it can take a huge step in the right direction with a win in Connecticut on Saturday.

