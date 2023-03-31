Penn State's tremendous season has hit a roadblock midway through the year, pushing the Nittany Lions down from No. 5 in the country to No. 11. The two losses on the road have highlighted specific faults of the team, including one that has been in question since opening day.

In a miserable 2022 campaign, the Nittany Lions ended the season with a 3-11 record. Penn State ended the year with the most penalties, most turnovers per game, least goals scored and worst faceoff percentage in the Big Ten.

After an offseason full of recruiting and training, the offense and defense shot up toward the top of the Big Ten. However, the faceoff position continued to hinder the team’s control of the game.

Hudson Bohn, a redshirt sophomore from Florida, started last season at the faceoff position for the Nittany Lions. Bohn made an appearance in every game, recording a .465 faceoff percentage while grabbing 69 ground balls and scoring two goals.

At the start of the 2023 season, Bohn went 33-for-56 at midfield to give Penn State a much-needed edge over its opponents — an edge the team used in a 21-11 victory over Lafayette and a close 14-12 loss to Villanova on the road.

With Bohn playing at the top of his game, the Nittany Lions looked to grab a much-needed win against Stony Brook before facing three-straight top-10 opponents. However, the win wouldn’t come with Bohn in the lineup.

Bohn faced Renz Conlon at center circle, and right off the first whistle, Conlon turned the matchup into a one-sided affair.

Conlon owned the midfield in the opening minutes of the game, going 3-for-3 on faceoffs while forcing two turnovers from Bohn. With Penn State down by three in the opening minutes, in came Chase Mullins.

The redshirt freshman came in after a Penn State timeout and sparked a 6-1 scoring run to end the quarter. Mullins ended 14-for-26 on faceoffs with four ground balls.

From that day forward, Mullins started for the blue and white, assisting in three-straight wins over ranked opponents. In Penn State’s upset run, Mullins held a .558 faceoff percentage and grabbed 21 ground balls.

After catapulting to the fifth-ranked team in the nation, the blue and white endeavored a demanding two-game road stretch. The once 5-1 Penn State squad had to take on a poised Marquette squad in New York, followed by a physical Maryland team in College Park.

Starting off the road trip, Penn State found itself in a concerning two-goal deficit coming out of the half. Winning 5 of 13 matchups in the first half, the Nittany Lions looked to Mullins for another spark that never came.

In the third quarter, Mullins won one of seven faceoffs, which put the team down 10-7 headed into the final 15 minutes. Looking for a change of pace, coach Jeff Tambroni put Bohn back in the saddle.

Bohn came into the game shaky and needed time to settle in — time that Penn State didn’t have to fight back into the game, leading to Marquette pulling off a 12-11 upset.

Penn State continued to swerve on the road against No. 2 Maryland. Mullins started but didn’t stay on the field for long. With Penn State down 7-3, in came Bohn yet again.

The change helped Penn State go on a 5-1 run before halftime to pull within two of Maryland. Then the offense went silent in the second half, and the Terrapins sent Penn State home with its second-straight loss.

Mullins and Bohn combined to win eight of 27 faceoffs at midfield, one of the worst faceoff percentages that the Nittany Lions had all season.

With Tambroni’s squad needing a boost headed into the heart of Big Ten play, the starting spot at the faceoff position still remains unknown to fans.

Will the Nittany Lions go with the experience in Bohn, stick with the youth in Mullins or put in whoever is in the latest groove?

The team will return to State College for the first time since its upset win over Cornell on March 11. Penn State will play in front of its home crowd and will need to answer all of these questions on Sunday against No. 16 Ohio State.

