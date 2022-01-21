Out of the 18 midfielders on Penn State’s roster for this upcoming season, one in particular stands out from the rest.

Fifth-year senior Jack Kelly started seven games for the Nittany Lions last season, while converting on six goals and three assists.

Kelly was named a USILA Scholar All-American last season while also being named to a USILA third team All-American back in 2019.

Kelly will spearhead a group of seven upperclassman midfielders for the blue and white this spring, including juniors Henry Carpenter, Grant Haus, Mac Costin and Gerald Filarldi Jr., as well as fifth-year senior Brian Townsend, redshirt senior Dan Reaume and senior Nate Buller.

Buller made his first career start last season against Ohio State in which the Nittany Lions came out on top 15-13.

Reaume played in eight games last season, finishing with eight goals and four assists.

The lone graduate student on the roster is former three-year captain at Richmond University, Tate Gallagher.

Gallagher’s impact will likely be felt instantaneously as the Ardmore, Pennsylvania, native was named to the second-team All-Southern Conference in 2021 for the Spiders.

However, much like the group of attackmen on the roster, the majority of the midfielder position is filled out by youth.

Freshmen like Matt Traynor, Ethan Long, Kyle Aldridge and Mac Rietano will have an opportunity to develop into key contributors for Penn State this spring.

Matt Traynor’s brother, Jack, is listed as an attackman and a midfielder on this year’s Nittany Lion roster.

Tripp Traynor, the oldest of the three brothers, also played lacrosse for Penn State from 2015-2018.

Sophomore Mark Sickler is coming off a terrific season in 2021 and will lead the second-year middies.

Sickler started in seven of the nine games he played during his freshman campaign, scoring five goals and dishing out seven assists across the course of last year.

The Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, native won one Big Ten Freshman of the Week award after he totaled a career-high four points, one goal, three assists and a ground ball against Maryland.

Robert McGee, Trey Berry and Luke Mercer are the other three sophomore midfielders, all with roots in New York.

Although the trio didn’t see much action for coach Jeff Tambroni’s squad last season, they do all boast decorated high school resumes.

McGee helped St. Anthony’s High School win a state championship in his junior season and led his team to No. 3 in the national rankings.

Berry also led his high school team to multiple state titles as his team finished at the top spot of Inside Lacrosse’s national rankings in 2018.

Mercer ranked No. 66 in Inside Lacrosse’s Class of 2020 rankings while also receiving an all-state recognition in football.

The middies will be without former senior standout Cole Willard this season due to graduation.

Willard totaled 20 goals and five assists while earning three Academic-All Big Ten honors over his tenure with the Nittany Lions.

Being held responsible for playing on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field is critical to playing the midfield position.

Unlike the long stick midfielder, whose role is to anchor the defense, “short stick” midfielders are required to push the ball in transition.

Pushing the tempo will be imperative for Penn State this season, as the team struggled to create shot opportunities last year.

The Nittany Lions finished as the second-worst team in the Big Ten in terms of shots per game in 2021 with just over 37 per contest.

While most of this will fall on the shoulders of the attackmen, each midfielder who takes the field will be heavily relied on to change the pace of the game.

A fast-paced Nittany Lion offense will be key to getting back on track to returning to the glory days of Penn State.

Only time will tell whether Tambroni’s team will pick up the pace and put last season’s struggles behind it.

