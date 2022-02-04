Ahead of Penn State’s season debut on Saturday against Lafayette, coach Jeff Tambroni expects his team to be competitive with whoever it faces.

Tambroni harped on the maturity and talent of his freshman class, which was clocked in at No. 19 on Inside Lacrosse’s 2022 rankings.

“This entire freshman class has had an impact on the journey thus far, the entire class has done a terrific job,” Tambroni said.

His squad features a total of 15 true freshmen for this season, by far more than any other class on the roster.

“It’s been a real fun process to watch these guys grow up so quickly and to watch our older guys absorb them into the culture of Penn State, it’s a compliment to both sides,” Tambroni said.

One of those veteran guys Tambroni praised was senior attackman TJ Malone.

Despite observing his high production on the field last season alongside Mac O’Keefe, Tambroni is more interested in what Malone can bring from a leadership standpoint as he progresses into the later stages of his Penn State career.

As a junior, Malone finished second on the team with 25 goals over the course of the 11-game 2021 season.

The only player to score more goals than Malone last season was Premier Lacrosse League No. 6 overall pick of the Chaos LC in O’Keefe.

The loss of O’Keefe will continue to be an overarching storyline for this year’s Nittany Lions, as his prolific scoring and leadership will certainly be missed.

However, Tambroni is confident Malone will take the reins of being the team leader and guide the blue and white to wins.

“I think he’ll leave a legacy far beyond the stat sheet, and it will continue to impact our program years after he graduates,” Tambroni said.

Making a mark on this especially young team will be pivotal for Malone to accomplish, but he won’t be the only one held responsible.

Junior long-stick midfielder/defenseman Sutton Boland is someone who Tambroni has a ton of confidence in to anchor the defense this season.

After Boland dealt with lingering injuries over the summer and fall, Tambroni said it’s been “refreshing” having him back on the field.

“We’ve talked a lot about the identity of our program this year and recognizing the blue-collar essence of this institution,” Tambroni said. “I think Sutton Boland does a great job of just being symbolic of that every day.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Another key member of the defense will be redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock.

As the assumed starter in the net, Tambroni reflected on the huge responsibility that Fyock has in stopping opposing offenses.

“It’s such a challenging position to play — period,” Tambroni said. “But I’ve always been impressed with Aleric Fyock’s consistency. He comes to practice every day with a winner’s mindset.”

Being able to halt the attack of elite offenses will be key for Penn State this season.

The team’s first eight games are against nonconference opponents including Vermont, Penn and Lafayette.

Last year’s team wasn’t able to schedule games against out-of-conference teams like these due to coronavirus restrictions.

Having to play strictly Big Ten opposition last season created a lot of challenges for Tambroni’s team on and off the field.

“Each week, playing against a Big Ten opponent, did not disappoint because we were playing a borderline rivalry game every weekend,” Tambroni said. “At the same time, playing within that environment was extremely challenging. It took away our geographical footprint in both the experience and with recruiting.”

Despite the hardships of last season, this year presents a sense of familiarity within Penn State’s program as the team returns back to a normal schedule.

Competing against Ivy League teams like Cornell, Penn and Yale is something that the team has been accustomed to doing and takes great pride in.

However, before preparing for teams of that stature, Penn State will begin nonconference play against Lafayette in a game that signals a return to normality in its 2022 slate.

“We’re grateful for so many different reasons coming into this year,” Tambroni said. “But the opportunity to open our schedule to teams outside the Big Ten will not only prepare us for the competition, but also allow us to get back to playing some of our nonconference rivals that we’ve enjoyed so much in the past.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE