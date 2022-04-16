Penn State came into Saturday’s matchup with a 3-8 record overall in the regular season, but the game itself had a lot of implications for the upcoming conference tournament.

The Nittany Lions dropped their penultimate game of the season by a score of 13-10 to Johns Hopkins, who now overtake the blue and white for fourth place in the conference standings.

The game also featured a nearly 1.5 hour long delay due to multiple lightning strikes in the Baltimore area.

With the win, the Blue Jays will now host a Big Ten Tournament game while Penn State will have to play on the road.

The blue and white had eight different players score but were unable to keep up with Hopkins’ high-octane offense.

Redshirt junior goalie Aleric Fyock stopped seven of 16 shots faced for Penn State before being pulled at halftime in favor of freshman Jack Fracyon, who saved 11 of 15 shots on target in relief.

Junior midfielder Mac Costin was a bright spot on offense for the Nittany Lions, scoring his second hat trick in the last three games and taking over the team lead in goals with 19 on the year.

Sophomore midfielder Mark Sickler also scored his 12th goal of the season in the first period.

With the loss, the blue and white will now turn its attention to Rutgers who it will take on in the final regular season matchup for both squads next Saturday.

Here are some takeaways from today’s match.

Degnon, Blue Jays take advantage of big second period

Senior midfielder Garrett Degnon had nothing short of a dominant performance for the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Degnon scored a career-high six goals, including an even hat trick in the second period, to raise his tally up to 33 on the season, which leads Hopkins and ranks third overall in the Big Ten.

The Blue Jays dominated the Nittany Lions in the second period, outscoring them 5-1 in the period to build upon a one-goal lead after the first.

The blue and white did not have its finest moments in the second period and made some key mistakes, including a turnover in the final seconds before halftime leading to a Hopkins goal from junior midfielder Jacob Angelus, who scored again later on in the fourth period.

Young freshman coming into his own

Despite a tough season overall, one thing has become clear as the 2022 slate has progressed, and that is that freshman midfielder Will Peden will be a key player for the Nittany Lions moving forward.

The first-year player has taken advantage of playing time due in large part to injuries on the blue and white roster and has not disappointed.

With a goal today, Peden is now up to 10 on the season, making him the seventh Nittany Lion with double-digit goals this year.

Peden also had two assists on Saturday and now leads the blue and white in total points this season with 29 overall.

Road game for Big Ten Tournament

The Nittany Lions had a chance to secure a home game for the first round of the conference tournament with a win on Saturday, but were unable to do so.

While every team in the conference automatically qualifies for the Big Ten Tournament, a home game would’ve been vital for the blue and white.

Penn State is 3-4 this season at Panzer Field, while it has yet to win a road game this season at 0-4.

The Blue Jays will now host a first round game in the Big Ten Tournament, and could potentially face the Nittany Lions again depending on how the rest of the season shakes out.

