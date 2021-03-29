After his team’s first win of the season against Ohio State three weeks ago, coach Jeff Tambroni spoke on the similarities between the challenge of keeping momentum high after wins and after losses.

“It’s challenging to continue to stay positive after losses,” Tambroni said after Penn State’s win against the Buckeyes. “But it’s equally just the same to avoid complacency after wins.”

Evidently, Penn State has racked up quite a few more losses than wins this season, leading to a potentially detrimental effect on the confidence of Tambroni’s athletes.

So when a win comes around, Tambroni follows a specific guideline to ensure his team can stay confident without getting complacent.

“It’s a long season, and losing can really wear on your confidence and your day-to-day,” Tambroni said following Penn State’s most win over Johns Hopkins. “Hopefully, we can just step back and celebrate [the win].”

Against Johns Hopkins, the Nittany Lions looked confident in almost every facet of the game, something that hasn’t shown throughout the majority of the season.

It’s obviously hard to win games when the offense isn’t scoring, but it was the opportunities the defense and specialists created for the offense that stood out in Penn State’s latest win.

Just two weeks after surpassing 600 career saves, goalie Colby Kneese delivered maybe his best performance of the season against the Blue Jays on Sunday, tallying 15 saves.

In terms of momentum, Kneese knows things can shift back into place like they have over the course of his five-year career.

The only difference is that the team will have to create that momentum on its own.

“You know, not a lot of people believe in us at this moment in time,” Kneese said. “We’re the only ones who can create this momentum. We don’t get it from anybody else, and we don’t need it from anybody else.”

Even with its win against the Blue Jays, Penn State remains two games below .500.

If the public is going to believe in Penn State once again, the team’s play on the field will dictate it all.

For many reasons, this season has been strange.

Without Grant Ament’s presence, the offense has struggled to find its groove.

A Big Ten-only schedule has made it difficult for young players to ease into the longevity and competitiveness of the season.

All the while, the Nittany Lions have had to play in front of empty Panzer Stadium bleachers that are usually packed with fans cheering on the blue and white, rain or shine.

To put it simply, Penn State has found itself alone.

Things have not been going right for the team this season, and many of the players know it.

The win this weekend symbolizes much more for them than just a second number on the left side of the win/loss column — this win symbolizes a fresh new start.

“I feel that was one of our first games where every single unit was feeding off each other, and that was the emphasis the entire week,” Kneese said. “To continue our momentum is just to do the same exact thing we did this week to build off each other and connect our units.”