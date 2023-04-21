After a pair of nail-biters, Penn State left no doubt Friday night.

The blue and white left Panzer Stadium with a convincing 14-5 victory over the Scarlet Knights.

The fifth consecutive victory clinches at least a share of the Big Ten title for Penn State.

“It was a fair off dream,” TJ Malone said. “So super blessed to be here. Our team has more work to do.”

There was no cold start for the Nittany Lions Friday night, as Kevin Winkoff continued his stellar play by opening up the scoring early in the first quarter, his eighth goal in the last five games.

Penn State seemed done with the narrative that they were the comeback kids, as the Nittany Lions made the most of their early opportunities. Mark Sickler had an impressive one-timer after a pass from Winkoff.

After a little pick-and-roll action from Jack Traynor and Luke Mercer which resulted in a Traynor goal, coach Brian Brecht decided to call a timeout to regroup after the sluggish start from the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers was winning face-offs and gaining possessions, it just couldn't get the job done on Penn State’s side of the field. Ross Scott had a clean look in front of the cage, but goalie Jack Fracyon stood tall and made the save falling to the ground.

Outside of a late Eric Civetti goal, it was a clean first quarter for the Nittany Lions. Penn State took a 5-1 lead to the second quarter after capitalizing on five of their seven shots taken.

After the brief intermission, Rutgers came out fiery. The Scarlet Knights looked like a different team, scoring two in a row. David Sprock found the back of the cage after Rutgers went a man up.

The second quarter brought some adversity for Penn State. Rutgers was finally able to finish two in a row after having all of those chances.

The Nittany Lions’ offense wasn’t humming anymore. The blue and white went to a lot of isolation and hero ball, and became stagnant on the offensive end.

When Rutgers committed a penalty because of unnecessary contact midway through the second, Penn State’s offense was able to get back on track and started to move the ball around more.

TJ Malone had a pretty assist setting up Ethan Long right in front of the cage, and Long finished from point-blank range.

As the rain started to fall at Panzar Stadium, the play became sloppy as both sides started committing turnovers. An uneven second quarter led to Penn State taking a 7-3 lead into halftime.

The veteran leadership came up huge on Senior Night, as the game started to stall. Graduate Student Malone ignited the Nittany Lions’ offense to start the second half, and moved three goals away from the 100 goal milestone.

Despite being rattled, this team never waivers. Penn State is filled with seniors, and their poise shows on the field.

“I mean I think the fact that they’re [seniors] dancing around with the Big Ten trophy says it all,” coach Jeff Tambroni said.

As the game got longer, goals came at a premium. In a damp, rainy outing, Penn State's defense became the difference maker. The Nittany Lions’ offense got out to the hot efficient start, but their defense never really allowed Rutgers back into the game.

Every time the Scarlet Knights tried to cut down the middle, they would be met with multiple white shirts and a cross check from behind.

“But I was proud of their will. I thought the will of the defense tonight was terrific,” Tambroni said.

The defense would even be responsible for setting up the offense. At the start of the fourth quarter, a Rutgers turnover led to a Winkoff goal, his second of the evening.

Slowly but surely, the momentum started to switch and it became a Penn State avalanche. Mac Hobbs tallied his first goal of his career and punctuated a 3-0 Nittany Lion run. An 11-4 lead became insurmountable for the Scarlet Knights.

Penn State would tack a few on towards the end which turned the contest into a rout. The Penn State seniors, who have had such a big impact on this program, left Panzer Stadium with a victory for one final time in the regular season.

