Penn State fell to No. 11 in the USILA rankings after falling to its first Big Ten opponent of the season. No. 2 Maryland outshot the Nittany Lions throughout four quarters of play, resulting in a 13-10 victory for the Terrapins.

11's all around in the rankings this week! #WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/3F6DzNq77I — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) March 27, 2023

Down 9-4 in the second quarter of action on Saturday, Hudson Bohn would come in at the face-off position for Penn State. The change at center circle would spark a four-goal run that would help the Nittany Lions pull within one.

The offense would then go silent throughout the fourth quarter and Maryland would go on a three-goal run of its own to put the game on ice.

The blue and white will return to State College on Sunday for the first time since March 11 where they will face the 5-4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

