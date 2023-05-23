Penn State men’s lacrosse coach Jeff Tambroni talks expectations ahead semifinals matchup with Duke

Penn State is headed back to the Final Four for the second time in program history. After a 10-9 nail-biting victory over Army on Sunday, the Nittany Lions are set to face the No. 1 team in the country with a trip to the championship at stake.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against one-seeded Duke, coach Jeff Tambroni spoke to the media about the goals and expectations set on his team moving forward.

“The goal is not to get here, the goal is to get here and then win,” Tambroni said. “You just never know when it’s going to happen or if it’s ever going to happen again.”

The last time that it happened for Penn State was back in 2019, where the team went 14-1 and won the Big Ten Tournament. As the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, the blue and white produced an offensive performance against UMBC and Loyola (MD) that the college world had rarely ever seen.

After two blowout wins, the Nittany Lions had their eyes dead set on the NCAA tournament championship. Standing in their way of that goal was Yale, a team that had given Penn State its one loss during the season.

As Penn State looked to move onto the final round and take its revenge out on Yale, the Bulldogs pulled the rug out from underneath the best team in college lacrosse. With 10 goals to open the first quarter, Yale went on to end Penn State’s run with a 21-17 victory in Philadelphia.

Four years later, Penn State travels back as the underdog against the number one seed in the tournament. With a chance to go to the program’s first ever NCAA championship appearance, Tambroni says one main factor separates this year's team from 2019.

“There was definitely a lot of pressure on that team coming in as the one seed,” Tambroni said. “The pressure to win was greater than the privilege and pleasure to be there and I think with this group there wasn’t a lot of expectations on this team coming in.”

To start out the 2023 campaign, the Nittany Lions were unranked after two straight losing seasons. Now, the team is ranked fifth in the 2023 NCAA tournament and even though the outside expectations aren’t as high as 2019, Tambroni says the team has applied these expectations to itself.

“There’s probably very little pressure on this group other than what they put on themselves to just come in and play the way that we know they’re capable of,” Tambroni said. “So I think we’ll have learned from that first trip [in 2019] as there’s five guys on this team that played in that.”

One of those players that’s still on the team from 2019 is TJ Malone, a graduate student that has helped command this team to where they’re at now even through his own adversity.

“TJ [is] a team first individual, everything he’s done is to be back for his teammates and he is just super resilient,” Tambroni said. “That young man has been dealt with a really challenging hand over his five years here and he has just continued to stay focused on what our mission is and what’s in the best interest of the team.”

Malone’s set the bar high in terms of his potential the first day that he walked onto campus and it showed with an outstanding freshman year — scoring 30 goals. Then through the coronavirus pandemic and multiple injuries, Malone came back for a fifth year to surpass 100 career goals and lead his team to the top.

“He understands all of this through his experience with the guys and he’s done a great job of shouldering that responsibility and privilege,” Tambroni said, “he has led the way every game, every step of the way.”

The Pennsylvania native leads his team into the City of Brotherly Love, a territory that is very familiar for a handful of players on the roster.

“Every time we travel back to Philly, these guys enjoy playing in front of family, friends, former teammates and coaches,” Tambroni said. “I think it can be a real asset to us because they will be playing in a very comfortable environment.”

17 players reside in the state of Pennsylvania, with close to 10 players coming from the Philly area. Tambroni said that as long as they manage the distractions well, the crowd can make it feel like they have home field advantage.

