As the regular season comes to an end, the real action begins with the start of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament. With five teams ranked, three of which are in the top 10 in the nation, the words “guaranteed win” will never be used again.

No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 5 Ohio State

The tournament is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for a rerun of Ohio State at No. 14 Michigan.

The 6-6 Wolverines host the 5-8 Buckeyes for the second time in two weeks in Ann Arbor. On Friday, these two teams clashed for four quarters of play until Michigan went on an eight-goal run in the third quarter to defeat Ohio State 19-14.

Michael Boehm set a program-high eight goals in the Wolverines’ effort against the Buckeyes. The junior ranks sixth in shooting percentage in the nation with six hat tricks during the 2023 campaign.

Michigan’s win not only came with an overwhelming offensive performance, but it also controlled the ball for the majority of the game. Nick Rowlett and Justin Wietfeldt, who combine for the third-best faceoff unit in the nation, won 29 of 37 faceoffs against Ohio State.

Michigan is looking to finish the job on Saturday and take its revenge after losing back-to-back games in this same situation in 2022 to Ohio State.

The winner of the matchup moves on to face No. 4 Penn State on March 4 in the semifinals. Both Michigan and Ohio State lost to the No. 1 seed earlier in April but will get a second chance at the blue and white with a trip to the championship game on the line.

Penn State will not play in the quarterfinal round, as it’s the first seed in the tournament with a first-round bye. The 9-3 Nittany Lions are looking to head to the Big Ten championship round for the first time since 2019 after a bounce-back year from their 2022 struggles.

Ohio State at Michigan won’t be the only Saturday matchup, however, as No. 16 Rutgers looks for an upset victory over No. 8 Maryland.

No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 Rutgers

Maryland, once the fourth-ranked team in the country and the first seed in the Big Ten, has since fallen from grace.

On Saturday, Maryland faced Johns Hopkins for the final regular-season game to secure the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten. However, that goal wasn't reached after Johns Hopkins' six-goal third quarter led to a 12-11 defeat.

With Penn State’s 14-5 victory over Rutgers on Friday, Maryland’s first seed and first-round bye were all snatched away. Now, the Terrapins are aiming to repeat their actions from April 16 when they defeated the Scarlet Knights 11-8 on the road.

While Maryland looks to get its revenge against Johns Hopkins, the Scarlet Knights are still looking for theirs after losing the Big Ten Tournament title to the Terrapins in 2022.

Johns Hopkins awaits the victor of the Rutgers-Maryland game to see who it will need to beat to punch its ticket into the title round on May 6.

The paths are set for the Big Ten to walk, and with multiple teams riding high, each matchup should result in a classic conference game.

The quarterfinals will be hosted by the higher seeds, with the semifinals and championship round being held in Johns Hopkins’ home field in Baltimore.

The winner of the tournament will earn the conference’s automatic berth into the 2023 NCAA Championship bracket, which will be announced on May 7.

