Penn State men’s lacrosse battles with costs, benefits of bye week ahead of Big Ten Tournament

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions will stay vigilant in its bye week headed into the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

After a 9-3 regular season with a 4-1 conference record, the Nittany Lions jumped Maryland for the one seed in the conference tournament. For the first time since 2019, the blue and white will be a team to beat, with revenge in the sights of multiple teams looking to take down the Nittany Lions.

Since its 13-10 loss to Maryland on March 25, Penn State has since won four straight against conference opponents. A double overtime win, a fourth-quarter comeback and two blowout victories at home have given the Nittany Lions an edge in the standings and a boost in morale on the field.

That energy and confidence is going to have to become self-generated, as the Nittany Lions hit the longest span of days without facing an opponent since the start of the season.

“It’s tough, you’re built in season to just go through a similar routine every day,” coach Jeff Tambroni said.

“There’s an element of competition that goes along with that outside of the preseason and you’re so excited to get into scrimmages and games. It definitely takes your focus off the constant battle within practice and puts it on how to prepare.”

The 13-day stretch from Penn State’s 14-5 victory against No.11 Rutgers until the semifinals round allows for some internal competition during practice.

“There’s two sides of this, one is to stay focus and stay hungry,” Tambroni said. “It’s important to go out there and stay motivated, create your own opponent in the locker room and on the field.”

While having constant competition keeps a player's mindset off the grind day in and day out, sometimes even coaches know when it's time to take a break.

The Big Ten coach of the year, Tambroni, emphasized taking advantage of the time that his squad has.

Not only will the players need to stay focused on the challenges ahead of them, but they also need to juggle final exams and projects that face the players as well.

“It’s exam period coming up next week,” Tambroni said, “Just get out ahead of the academic burden that is on their shoulders right now.”

After defeating No. 5 Ohio State in the quarterfinals, No. 4 Michigan will face the Nittany Lions at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Coach Tambroni’s bunch defeated the Wolverines in Ann Arbor earlier in the season. This time though, it will be in a neutral location.

“Stay the course and compete as hard as we can,” Tambroni said. “We recognize how much we need to put into our preparation before Michigan or Ohio State regardless of where we play.”

If the blue and white move past the semifinal round, it will take on the winner of No. 2 Johns Hopkins or No. 3 Maryland.

With the tournament being played at its home field in Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins has an advantage over its opponents that Tambroni said is an uncontrollable factor that his team will be ready for.

“There’s too much going on throughout the course each day, each week, each game whatever the case may be and some of that we can control,” Tambroni said.

Tambroni wanted his team to control what they can control, and to simply compete.

In what was certainly a bounce-back year for Penn State, it will look to prove its worth against Michigan and put itself in prime position to make the NCAA Tournament.

