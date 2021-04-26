Ever since the Premier Lacrosse League’s inception in 2019, a Penn State player has been selected in one of the first two rounds in each collegiate draft.

That tradition continued Monday night, as Nittany Lion attackman Mac O’Keefe was taken by Chaos LC with the No. 6 overall pick in the latest PLL College Draft.

O’Keefe is the all-time leading goal scorer in Division I men’s lacrosse history with 217 goals to his credit, five more than previous record-holder and Duke alumnus Justin Guterding’s 212.

The fifth-year attackman set the record in an eventual overtime victory over Michigan on April 16, a contest in which O’Keefe bookended his record-breaking performance with the golden goal in the waning moments of overtime.

O’Keefe joins Grant Ament, Chris Hogan, Chris Sabia and Drew Adams as Penn Staters currently on a PLL roster.

Formed in 2019, the PLL is an eight-team travelling league and recently became the only outdoor professional lacrosse league in North America after absoring the MLL in December. The league’s third season is set to begin June 4 in Boston.

