At the start of the fourth quarter of Penn State’s most recent game against Michigan, the odds of the Nittany Lions snapping their two-game losing streak did not appear to be high.

Following a five-goal third quarter, the Wolverines maintained a three-goal advantage entering the final quarter of play.

Unfortunately for the maize and blue, Penn State attackman Mac O’Keefe wasn’t going to let any team rain on his day — a day in which he broke the Division I record for career goals scored.

While the record was broken in the second quarter, it was the fourth quarter and the overtime period that followed that truly distinguished O’Keefe as an all-time great in the lacrosse world.

As fans have seen throughout his career, O’Keefe delivers in big moments.

In the 2019 Big Ten Championship, O’Keefe ripped an overtime game winner to earn Penn State a conference championship.

On Saturday, O’Keefe did his best to recreate this memory, hitting a banger with three seconds left in overtime to allow the blue and white to emerge victorious.

While a battle between two 2-6 teams is much different than a conference championship, there was little that would distinguish one game from the other in terms of fight and intensity.

“We're all disappointed with where we are right now,” coach Jeff Tambroni said following his team’s most recent win. “But at the same time, you got one of two directions to go: You can be really disappointed and start to show quit, or you can come back in a different direction.”

For O’Keefe and his Nittany Lion teammates, quitting has never been an option.

With a 2-6 record entering Saturday’s matchup and sitting dead last in the conference in goals scored, Penn State’s 2021 campaign has hardly turned out the way it wanted it to.

“Obviously, it hasn't been the best season for our team,” O’Keefe said following the win.

But in a game in which an all-time record was broken and Senior Day was celebrated, Penn State was able to put the difficulties of the season behind it and grind out a win.

“I knew this was going to be a special one for us if we can come out with a win,” O’Keefe said. “I was willing to do everything I could to make that happen.”

Win or lose, Tambroni and his players have spoken about the system and program’s mentality week in and week out.

For the Nittany Lions, this program philosophy is everything.

Every player in Penn State’s program has heard Tambroni’s mantra: Leave it better than you found it. However, to actually succeed in doing so is quite the challenge.

The now-seniors who joined in either 2017 or 2018 likely didn’t expect to be finishing their college careers with a losing season.

But, even with a disappointing 2021 regular season winding to a close, the seniors are leaving Penn State in a much better place than any of them could have ever imagined — and Saturday’s win epitomizes that, according to the head coach.

“It's been a challenging season to say the least,” Tambroni said. “But to see these young men continue to keep believing in one another, still believing in the system, it says a lot about their character.

“I know our entire coaching staff is very proud of the way they continue to keep grinding and representing Penn State.”