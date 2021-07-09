Men's lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, Townsend (19)

Brian Townsend (19) defends against Johns Hopkins player Alex Concannon (2) during the men’s lacrosse game against Johns Hopkins at Panzer Stadium on April 21, 2019. The No. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the No. 16 Blue Jays, 20-9.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State may not be competing right now, but its roster is beginning to shape up for the 2022 season.

In multiple university releases, the Nittany Lions announced returning players, new jersey numbers and a transfer addition to the squad.

Midfielder Brian Townsend, midfielder Jack Kelly, faceoff specialist Jake Glatz and defenseman Brayden Peck will be returning to the program as graduate students for an additional year of eligibility.

Along with retaining those four, the blue and white added graduate transfer short-stick defensive midfielder Tate Gallagher.

Gallagher, a Pennsylvania native, spent the past four years at Richmond. He was a three-time captain for the Spiders.

Lastly, the ceremonial jersey Nos. 11 and 16 jerseys have been given to senior defenseman Brett Funk and Townsend, respectively.

The No. 11 jersey has been passed down in honor of the experiences of former players Michael Jacober and Matt Donnelly, and the No. 16 honors former Penn State goalie Connor Darcey, who died in 2015.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags