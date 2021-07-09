Penn State may not be competing right now, but its roster is beginning to shape up for the 2022 season.

In multiple university releases, the Nittany Lions announced returning players, new jersey numbers and a transfer addition to the squad.

Midfielder Brian Townsend, midfielder Jack Kelly, faceoff specialist Jake Glatz and defenseman Brayden Peck will be returning to the program as graduate students for an additional year of eligibility.

We are excited to announce the return of Brian Townsend, Jack Kelly, Jake Glatz, and Brayden Peck as they pursue their masters degrees at Penn State and compete for one more season in the blue and white. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ifXl1l7etY — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) July 9, 2021

Along with retaining those four, the blue and white added graduate transfer short-stick defensive midfielder Tate Gallagher.

Gallagher, a Pennsylvania native, spent the past four years at Richmond. He was a three-time captain for the Spiders.

We are also excited to announce the addition of grad transfer Tate Gallagher @tategallagher16. The PA native joins us from Richmond where he was a 3x captain. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/jFj5fm5zSp — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) July 9, 2021

Lastly, the ceremonial jersey Nos. 11 and 16 jerseys have been given to senior defenseman Brett Funk and Townsend, respectively.

The No. 11 jersey has been passed down in honor of the experiences of former players Michael Jacober and Matt Donnelly, and the No. 16 honors former Penn State goalie Connor Darcey, who died in 2015.

