It has been a difficult past three games for Penn State, but the Nittany Lions look to end their losing skid against Yale this Saturday at Panzer Stadium.

After a season-opening 20-15 victory over Lafayette, the Nittany Lions have dropped three in a row against Villanova, Vermont and Saint Joseph’s.

The blue and white defense has been a major issue thus far. It has allowed 15 or more goals in three of four games so far this season, and the Nittany Lions have spent a lot of time playing from behind.

Goalie Aleric Fyock has struggled to begin the season, allowing 53 goals and making 45 saves. The redshirt junior has conceded an average 15.75 goals per game on a 0.459 save percentage.

It’s unclear if coach Jeff Tambroni will go in a different direction inside the net, as he has made no indication of an impending change because of Fyock’s consistency in practice and leadership abilities.

The only other active goalie on Penn State’s roster is freshman Jack Fracyon, who played sparingly in the opener and registered eight saves while allowing five goals.

On the other side, the Nittany Lions’ offense has gotten off to a fast start on the young season.

Senior attackman Jack Traynor has been on an absolute tear through the first four games. He has 13 goals and eight assists so far, and his 13 goals lead the Nittany Lions and ranks third overall in the Big Ten.

While Traynor has been a huge factor in the offense’s success, other players like redshirt-senior midfielder Dan Reaume and fifth-year senior midfielder Jack Kelly have also played a large role.

Reaume ranks second on the team with nine goals, and Kelly ranks third with eight goals, despite the fifth-year senior not starting the first four games.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

On the other side, Yale’s schedule has consisted mostly of scrimmages thus far, but it sits at 1-0 on the season with a victory over Villanova — the same team Penn State failed to beat at home in the blue and white’s second game of the year.

The Bulldogs didn’t play a single game last season because the Ivy League canceled its spring sports due to the coronavirus.

While Yale hasn’t played in a full season since 2019, it went 15-4 that year and made it all the way to the NCAA championship game before losing to Virginia.

The Bulldogs last faced the Nittany Lions in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and picked up a 12-10 victory in Happy Valley.

Although there isn’t much experience left from that NCAA runner-up squad, the Bulldogs still possess plenty of talent.

Junior attackman Matt Brandau registered five goals in the season-opening victory over Villanova, while freshman attackman Leo Johnson registered a hat trick in his first career game.

Defensively, sophomore goalkeeper Jared Paquette allowed 14 goals while making nine saves against shots on target for a 0.391 save percentage.

The Nittany Lions will certainly have their hands full this Saturday.

It’s imperative for the blue and white to get off to a fast start, as it has played from behind in the last three games, and the deficit has been too much to overcome.

Penn State has four games remaining on its schedule before it begins conference play, and picking up victories before then would help to get things going before the Big Ten slate.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE