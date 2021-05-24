‘Penn State had my heart’ | How Nick Cardile built his legacy with the Nittany Lion men’s lacrosse program

With the 2021 lacrosse season inked into the history books, Penn State will be turning a new page.

The turn of the page will have a number of impactful players turning in their jerseys after careers defined by broken records, regular-season success and a 2019 Final Four appearance.

One of those players is defenseman and two-year captain Nick Cardile.

With five years under his belt, Cardile was one of the most seasoned veterans to wear the blue and white in a 2021 season that saw the Nittany Lions finish 4-7 with a first-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament.

Before his lacrosse career, Cardile grew up wanting to play baseball — but his brother had another idea in mind.

In third grade, Cardile told his brother, David, that he was going to play baseball, but David gave him a lacrosse stick instead of a baseball bat.

“I told my brother I wanted to play baseball. My brother told me I wasn’t going to,” Cardile told The Daily Collegian. “At first I was like ‘What do you mean? I am the one who wants to do it.’ He said ‘No. You are not going to do that, you are going to play lacrosse.’”

The decision made by his brother turned out to be the right one, as Cardile found it fun to push and hit people.

“Once I found out you could beat people with a stick and push people, that’s when I fell in love with it,” Cardile said.

The switch from baseball to lacrosse turned into a future playing collegiate lacrosse for Cardile. He had a handful of schools to choose from in the recruiting process in Penn State, Georgetown, Maryland, Johns Hopkins and Penn.

While he weighed the different options, Cardile decided to follow in his family's footsteps and go to Penn State. David played club lacrosse for the Nittany Lions.

Ultimately, it was a piece of advice from his mom, Christine, that finalized his decision.

“She told me ‘What school would you choose if you were to get injured, and lacrosse is taken away from you? Where would you want to go solely for school?’” Cardile said. “Penn State had my heart.”

In 2017, Cardile suited up for the first start of his career wearing the blue and white against Maryland.

The matchup with the Terrapins was the first time he noticed the jump from playing in high school to college lacrosse.

“The Maryland game was different,” Cardile said. “When you are playing against grown men as a 19-year-old kid, it was just different.”

His first start against Maryland would prepare him for the next level of play that is college lacrosse. In his next game against the juggernaut Terrapins, he was more equipped to deal with their attack.

“Going into the second time we played them, I had more confidence,” Cardile said. “I felt like I played pretty well, and I held my own.”

Cardile finished his freshman campaign having played in 16 games, starting six and causing seven turnovers.

Over the years, Cadile grew into a bigger role on the team. In 2020, he was named as one of two captains for the season alongside attackman Mac O’Keefe.

Cardile’s coach, Jeff Tambroni, said he likes his ability to orchestrate the defense.

“I think Nick Cardile makes a big difference on the defense as a leader,” Tambroni said in February. “I think he keeps everything moving through his communication, experience and anticipation. I think he really just adds an additional element of poise. When things are not going well, to have him in the huddle after a goal just really gives us a big strength.”

His teammates appreciate the leadership presence he brings to the team. Younger players such as sophomore defensive midfielder Grant Haus gave credit to Cardile for tying the defense together.

“Nick has always been a leader and has been that guy,” Haus said.

The type of leadership that Cardile has on the field was enough to earn him the right to wear the No. 16 jersey in honor of the late Connor Darcey.

Darcey was a goalkeeper for the Nittany Lions who was killed in a car accident in 2015. In his honor, his No. 16 jersey is passed down to a player that resembles what Darcey meant to the Penn State program.

Cardile is the latest to wear the jersey after former teammate Chris Sabia, who now plays in the Premier Lacrosse League.

Like Cardile’s teammates, Sabia saw the interesting sides of Cardile that fans don’t always get to see.

The one that stands out the most to Sabia is how he is able to use his comedic side to bring up people’s spirits in tough situations.

“He brings comedy into certain situations and lightens the mood,” Sabia said. “We’re running suicides, and his smile and what he says can bring some levity to those situations to make them better and get everyone through.”

However, it is not only what Cardile does while running suicides that persuaded Sabia into giving him the impactful jersey number. Sabia also said he loves the way Cardile is able to make people laugh through the use of Italian dishes.

“I think one thing that always cracks me up is when he calls anyone by a different Italian delicacy,” Sabia said. “For example, he will call you a stromboli or a spicy sausage. That always cracks me up pretty good.”

The main reason Sabia passed the jersey to Cardile was the way that he can turn the mood of the room — just by being there.

Sabia thought Cardile would do the best to maintain the legacy of Darcey.

“Connor was one of those guys that, when he entered the room, people stopped and would feel his presence. I think Nick is the same way,” Sabia said. “When Nick enters a room, he just makes the room better. He brings an energy and feeling to the room that wasn’t there before.”

Cardile was at a loss for words when he first received the jersey from Sabia.

“When he first gave me the jersey, and said that I was going to be wearing it, it was honestly a shock,” Cardile said. “I was speechless.”

Cardile wore the jersey in 2020 and 2021. But in his first campaign with the number in 2020, he didn’t know if he would be able to wear the jersey for a whole season after his senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of March 2020, Cardile thought he would never wear his blue-and-white uniform for Penn State again.

“I was really upset,” Cardile said. “I thought my lacrosse career at Penn State was over. Four days later, I accepted the fact that I was going to have to move on with the rest of my life.”

Fortunately for Cardile and the other NCAA seniors, they were given an extra year of eligibility and were afforded the option to return for a last hurrah.

But Cardile didn’t know if coming back to play another season was in his best interest, since it would take a toll on him financially.

“It was not an easy decision to make because of everything that comes with it financially,” Cardile said. “But I am extremely grateful that I got the option to come back.”

Cardile utilized the extra year of eligibility and played out his final season as a Nittany Lion.

He said he hopes he is able to pursue a career in the PLL now that his time in Happy Valley has come to a close.

“I am going to try to pursue a career in the PLL, whether it's through waivers or free agency,” Cardile said. “Hopefully I get picked up by a team, because I know that I can compete at the next level and be extremely successful.”

Six former Nittany Lions are currently on PLL rosters, including Sabia, O’Keefe, Grant Ament, Chris Hogan, Gerard Arceri and Drew Adams.

If Cardile doesn’t get picked up by a PLL team, he has a backup plan in mind. He applied for a job as a sales representative for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cardile is planning for the future, but he said he hopes his efforts at Penn State will be remembered for years to come.

“I just wanted to leave Penn State better than I found it,” Cardile said. “At the end of the day, the results matter, but what will last you a lifetime are the relationships you’ve built with your teammates.”