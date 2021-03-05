James Franklin and company ran out of the gates at Beaver Stadium as they awaited their final opponent of the regular season, Illinois.

Penn State had lost its fifth of the game season almost a full month prior and was sitting with an uncharacteristic 3-5 record heading into its season finale.

But with a 56-21 win over the Fighting Illini, the Nittany Lions closed their season on a four-game winning streak and outscored their opponents by 19 points per game in that span.

That favorable streak to end the season, though, followed the worst start for the blue and white in program history.

With star players like linebacker Micah Parsons as well as running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain all either on the sidelines or looking to jump start their professional careers, Franklin’s team dropped its first five games of the regular season in what was a start in stark contrast to the team that won the Cotton Bowl just 10 months prior.

And now a spring sport is facing an eerily similar fate.

Penn State men’s lacrosse has started 0-2 for the first time since joining the Big Ten after losing its most high-profile player in program history in attackman Grant Ament.

He took the Nittany Lions to the pinnacle of the sport in 2019, dishing out an NCAA-record 96 assists in the process before the blue and white fell to Yale in the Final Four.

In his fifth year in 2020, Ament contributed to a team that was again one of the top programs in the lacrosse world as Penn State bolted out to a 5-2 record with its only losses coming against battle-hardened Ivy League powerhouses in Yale and Cornell.

Following the season’s cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native went on to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft, forgoing one final season — a move that, while common in college football, is relatively unprecedented in the sport of lacrosse.

His exodus from coach Jeff Tambroni’s program, while expected, marked the beginning of a new era for the blue-and-white team that takes the field at Panzer Stadium (or Holuba Hall, if conditions aren’t ideal).

And so far, that era hasn’t been fruitful.

The Nittany Lions are 0-2 on the young season, their worst start to a season since 2010. It’s the first time since Tambroni arrived that the team has dropped its first two games of a campaign.

Penn State has looked overmatched in each of its first two games — against Rutgers and Maryland, respectively — even though it came into the season well-respected with a No. 6 nod in the USILA Preseason Coaches Poll.

And in a deep Big Ten conference, the blue and white is still in search of its first win of the 2021 campaign with a couple of weeks already gone by.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

To put it bluntly, the lacrosse and football programs are facing — or faced — an unprecedented (yes, I know that’s a buzzword) season in which they weren’t afforded any tune-up games before bursting into one of the stronger conferences in both sports.

There was no 79-7 win over Idaho for Franklin’s program.

There was no 19-4 win over Saint Joe’s for Tambroni’s program.

And that’s the harsh reality for traditional powerhouses in the coronavirus era: long gone are those nonconference games that help teams form chemistry and camaraderie.

And like the football program did, you better believe Penn State lacrosse is looking to start streaking — in a positive way — before this season comes to an end.