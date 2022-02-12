Penn State took on instate rival Villanova in its Live Love Lax Day game, but there was little to love about the result for the home team.

The Wildcats handed the Nittany Lions their first defeat of the season in a narrow 13-12 defeat.

Villanova jumped out to a 3-0 lead as Brett Baskin, Matt Campbell and Austin Fraser all scored within the first five minutes.

However, Penn State fought back and kept itself in the game behind goals from Dan Reaume, Nils Barry and Jack Kelly.

The end of the first quarter saw the Wildcats with a 4-3 lead.

Penn State struggled in the second quarter allowing Villanova to capitalize on three consecutive goals. Villanova’s Patrick Daly totaled four goals in the quarter, finding the back of the net at an extremely consistent rate.

The Nittany Lions offense found some momentum in the final minute of the period behind goals from Reaume and Traynor.

Redshirt junior goaltender Aleric Fyock totaled six saves at the end of the first half, anchoring down the Nittany Lion defense as much as he could.

The blue and white entered the halftime down three as the scoreboard read 8-5 in favor of the Wildcats.

Both teams came out of the locker room with high energy, each scoring a goal within the opening five minutes.

The Nittany Lions ended up outscoring the Wildcats 5-1 in the third period behind two goals from Traynor followed by single contributions from Jeb Brenfleck, Hudson Bohn and Will Peden.

The fourth quarter saw Villanova capitalizing on two goals to retake the lead with under seven minutes remaining.

However, Jack Traynor scored his fourth goal two minutes later as the contest was once again neck-and-neck with under five minutes remaining.

Daly sealed the deal for Villanova with his sixth goal of the contest as Penn State failed to capitalize after its final timeout.

First half defensive battle

Unlike the last game against Lafayette where 23 goals were scored between both teams, this game was much less chaotic.

Both teams ended the first half with single digit scoring as both goalies played exceptionally well.

Fyock and Villanova’s Will Vitton finished the game with 15 and 11 saves, respectively.

Third quarter resurgence

The Nittany Lions were able to finally gain some significant momentum as the third quarter ended on a 5-1 Penn State run.

Brenfleck and Bohn scored their first goals of the year in the period and helped lead the Nittany Lions’ attack.

Traynor also helped lead the way with four goals of his own on Saturday putting his total at eight goals on the season.

Daly takes the day

Villanova’s Daly lead the Wildcat attack all afternoon with a six goal performance

The senior attackman started his season off in dream fashion converting 75% of the shots he took on goal Saturday.

While making his mark on the offensive end, Daly conceded one turnover to the blue and white defense that found itself incapable of locking the senior down.

