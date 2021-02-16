A little over four years ago, New England Patriots wideout Chris Hogan made history in a pivotal AFC Championship matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With 66,829 fans looking on within the confines of Gillette Stadium, the veteran receiver turned in a playoff franchise record 180 receiving yards to go along with two touchdown grabs.

His performance helped catapult Bill Belichick’s club to another Super Bowl, and the Penn State alum won his first championship ring a couple of weeks after his historic outing against the Steelers.

Hogan officially reached the top of the sporting world by donning shoulder pads and sticky gloves.

But now he’ll trade those out for a stick and a pair of elbow pads in a startup lacrosse league.

Hogan announced Saturday his intention to enter his name into the Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft, a now 3-year-old league that is the only outdoor professional lacrosse league in North America.

Even before the move was made public, Hogan’s foot already seemed halfway out of the door in the NFL.

In his injury-riddled 2020 campaign with the New York Jets, Hogan played in just five games and finished with just one performance of 50-plus receiving yards.

Instead of calling it quits altogether on athletic competition, the former Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielder will now look to make a lasting impact in the upstart PLL.

A three-year starter for the blue and white’s lacrosse program from 2007-2010, Hogan hasn’t played organized, competitive lacrosse in over a decade.

But if we’re being honest, that doesn’t matter in the slightest.

For a young professional league that’s competing with the likes of the NBA and NHL postseasons, it isn’t always about bringing in the young stars of the sport. Instead, it’s about advertising names that casual sports fans are familiar with.

Go to a random sports bar in Philadelphia and ask anyone there “Hey, did you watch the PLL bubble last summer?”

“What’s the PLL?”

But ask the same people about Chris Hogan, and they’ll likely remember his days with the Patriots or — at the very least — recognize his name.

Hogan boasts around 406,000 followers on Instagram, already more than PLL founder and current Atlas LC midfielder Paul Rabil’s 383,000 and the league’s account itself with 236,000.

In other words, his following is larger than any other player in the league — and he hasn’t even taken the field yet.

Having that presence isn’t only important for the PLL, but also for Hogan himself.

Taking finances out of the picture, would you rather ride the pine for a struggling NFL team, or become one of the largest — if not the largest — name in an up-and-coming sport that continues to grow each season?

The answer is simple for me, and it seems as though it was also simple for the man who made that decision.

But let’s not pretend Hogan is a savior for the PLL, because it doesn’t need saving.

The league’s viewership of the 2020 PLL Championship grew 23% from the same event just a year prior, and its marketing team continues to dominate social media on timelines of lacrosse fans and non-lacrosse fans alike.

Yet even if the league is in good shape without the former NFL wide receiver, it makes total sense for both parties to join together and give it a try.

Who knows if it’ll actually work out, but being able to drastically widen your audience with the addition of one player has to be encouraging for Rabil’s league as it continues to find its place in the realm of popular sports leagues.