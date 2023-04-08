No. 8 Penn State men’s lacrosse looked to shine under the lights during its first night game of the season against No. 6 John Hopkins.

The Nittany Lions did just that with a 12-11 double-overtime victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Throughout the first quarter of the game, Penn State was held scoreless while Johns Hopkins attackman Russell Melendez found his way to the net four different times.

With a 5-0 lead in the second quarter, a spark was needed for the blue and white to get back in the game — a spark that would come from Matt Traynor’s back-to-back goals.

“It was great to see him come out with that kind of confidence and courage from a young man,” coach Jeff Tambroni said. “I think everyone responded after; you can see the energy and confidence going from there.”

That energy and confidence carried throughout Panzer Stadium and into the crowd, which would fuel Penn State’s momentum headed forward.

Each goal scored in Penn State’s comeback came with an erupting cheer from the bleachers that fueled the flame during a brisk April night, a cheer that Tambroni couldn’t be more grateful for.

“I can’t thank them enough for coming out and supporting us on a Saturday night,” Tambroni said. “It made a world of difference. Panzermonium was terrific, and I think the guys really drew off their energy.”

With the crowd behind them, the Nittany Lions would go on a 5-1 run and found themselves with a 7-6 lead at the half. While the offense was firing on all cylinders and the defense was on lockdown, the face-off battle couldn’t have been going any better.

“That, that was the difference,” Tambroni said when asked about Chase Mullins’ performance. “I thought the second quarter he stayed consistent, he lost a couple in the fourth but never lost his focus. Chase made a significant difference in tonight’s win.”

Mullins, who has had his struggles in recent games, has had back-to-back terrific performances for the Nittany Lions.

In the team's 17-9 win over Ohio State on April 2, Mullins took over for Hudson Bohn at the end of the first quarter. The redshirt freshman would end the day with 13 wins at midfield on 20 faceoffs.

On Saturday, Mullins continued that performance by winning 19 of 28 faceoffs and controlling the middle of the field. His ability to win led players like TJ Malone to score four goals and record three assists.

With a 10-7 lead in the fourth, John Hopkins went on a run of its own. That run would end with a Melendez goal that put the Blue Jays up 11-10.

With 2:07 left in the regulation, Kevin Winkoff, who had three shots already on the day, began to find a groove. Winkoff scored the game-tying goal to send the Nittany Lions into their first overtime game since April 23, 2022.

With both goalies holding their own throughout the four minutes of play in the first overtime, Penn State headed into double overtime for the fifth time in program history.

“I can tell you that every possession feels like a 15-minute quarter,” Tambroni said. “You feel fortunate to get out of a defensive possession, and you just hope and pray that you get an offensive possession that goes in the right direction.”

Both teams would trade shots back and forth for three minutes before it all came to an end.

On a Penn State possession with one minute left to go, Blue Jay defenseman Beaudan Szuluk forced a turnover working against Malone. In an attempt to clear it, Szuluk lost the ball, which was picked up immediately by Malone.

As fans rose to their feet with a roar heard across State College, Winkoff shot and scored the game-winning goal. Winkoff, who was silent in the first three-quarters of the day, found his voice when it mattered most.

“He’s got a lot of maturity and a lot of years under his belt, willing to take the shot,” Tambroni said. “Right place, right time and it was a great place to have Kevin at the end of that ride.”

A classic top-10, Big Ten matchup would come to an end with Penn State winning its second conference game of the season to remain 5-0 at home.

“It was a lot of fun, it’s definitely taken a lot of years off my life,” Tambroni said.

