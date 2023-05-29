Opinion | The final play of Penn State men’s lacrosse’s semifinal contest should garner rule changes

Every once in a while, a sport that we all love puts on a game for the ages as two titans battle it out for 60 minutes.

That once-in-a-year classic came on Saturday afternoon between No. 5 Penn State and No. 1 Duke. The Big Ten regular season champs and the ACC champs came together in the City of Brotherly Love to fight for a chance at a national title.

With the odds ever in Duke’s favor to start out the game, the underdogs in the Nittany Lions came out swinging. The blue and white jumped out to an early 4-3 first-quarter lead over the Blue Devils.

Even with a hostile Penn State crowd against them, Duke never backed down. Led by Brennan O’Neill, the Blue Devils went on a massive four-goal run to take control of the game.

The one seed controlled the lead for the rest of the way up until the fourth quarter. Even with Duke holding the lead for most of the day, Penn State hung around long enough to pounce when the time was right.

That time came in the late third and early fourth quarters when TJ Malone and Jake Morin paired for two goals to tie the game at 13.

At that moment, the Nittany Lion faithful knew that its team had a chance to make history. As that recognition grew, Lincoln Financial Field began to shake with every steal, shot, goal and save that Penn State made.

With the intensity brewing to the point where no fan was seated within a mile of the action, the two teams swung and landed huge blows at every chance they got. Tied at 15, both teams took their final shots at the net but came up short.

As the final seconds expired, everyone sighed with relief as overtime took center stage.

Four minutes, one shot and one goal were needed for one team to advance to the 2023 NCAA championship. As 32,000 people and many more watching from home tuned in, Chase Mullins and Jake Naso faced off for one last time.

Naso secured the ball for Duke and set the offense up for the potential game-winner. With three minutes left on the clock, Garrett Leadmon snuck around the crease and dove out to send Duke to the national championship.

Immediately as the referee's hands signaled a goal, the Duke bench stormed the field. As the Duke fans and players went nuts, Penn State players remained on the field while pointing to the replay board.

As fans looked in confusion, Penn State nation along with the lacrosse world lost their minds.

In the replay, Leadmon’s right foot had crossed the line which should have been overturned and ruled a no-goal if it was reviewed.

The problem for the Nittany Lions was that the play couldn’t have been reviewed due to NCAA rules, and the officials had already sprinted off of the field.

In the rulebook for college lacrosse, the only time that a play can be reviewed is if officials were determining if the shot got off on time or if the game clock needed to be adjusted. The final goal was ruled unreviewable and the game of the century was left with a sour ending.

As fans began booing and throwing objects onto the field, social media blew up.

In a day and age with technology prevalent in our everyday lives, especially in sports, the fact that this wasn’t reviewable is mind-boggling, to say the least. There were dozens of cameras across the stadium with ESPN broadcasting the game, so the lack of film wasn’t an excuse.

In front of the world, in front of thousands of new fans who were watching the sport for the first time, NCAA rules tarnished the legacy of an incredible game.

While many fans like to point the finger at the referees, the ability to review the play wasn’t their fault by any means. However, the missed call can’t go unnoticed as their ability to work around players, get a view of the play and make an accurate call is their job.

In the end, the result of the game was 16-15 with Duke advancing to the championship round on Monday. While that fact cannot be changed, here are some that do need to be changed:

NCAA’s rules on video review for goals and saves

NCAA’s rules on video review for penalties and violations

Implementing a coach's ability to challenge a play

The work has been cut out for the league to deal with over the offseason. It will be interesting to see what changes could be made and how they will affect a game that seems to continue to gain more interest every year.

