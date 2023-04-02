After getting two straight losses, Penn State came into the game against Ohio State hungry for a win.

The Nittany Lions did just that, as they defeated Ohio State by a score of 17-9. Penn State is normally known for its defense but on Sunday it was all offense.

Through the first half of the game, Matt Traynor had three goals and helped give Penn State a 10-6 lead at halftime. Traynor also leads the Nittany Lions in goals on the year with 22.

Faceoffs were a momentum changer for Penn State. Coach Jeff Tambroni praised how both faceoff men played after the game.

“Win or loss that was not the main concern. We obviously wanted possession but let’s make them earn it… let’s get our fair share of ground balls and see if we can get the ball in the offensive end,” Tambroni said.

Against Maryland, Penn State was dominated in faceoffs and this was a game he wanted to see progress in the faceoff game, which he did.

To start the game in the circle was Hudson Bohn. He had a rough start as he went two-for-seven from the faceoff dot.

Chase Mullins came in and really cleaned up on faceoffs, going 13-for-20 and really helping propel Penn State’s takeover on offense.

“Chase really gave us an opportunity in that third quarter to separate just with the possession time that we had,” Tambroni said.

The coach was happy with how both his guys played, and they were key factors to getting the offense going. Once Mullins stepped in, the offense really started to show up.

The Nittany Lions scored eight straight goals to start the second half in a total team effort.

The offense was led by Mac Costin and Jack Traynor through the second half. They were both big difference-makers in the game.

Traynor had three goals and two assists while Mac Costin had three goals and three assists and had one of his best games of the season.

Grant Haus scored his first goal of the year and Michael Faraone chipped in with his second goal of the season to help the Nittany Lions get the victory against the Buckeyes.

TJ Malone had another strong game for Penn State as he had one goal and three assists. He continued to put up points as the blue and white's leading scorer.

Kevin Winkoffs continued to put up points as well, as he put up two goals and two assists. He continued to show why he was an important transfer pickup for the Nittany Lions.

The other transfer pickup, Chris Jordan, got injured during Sunday’s game. He did not return and there were no updates on his injury.

He has been a key contributor on offense and this would mean other players need to step up on offense for the blue and white.

Ethan Long and Luke Mercer each contributed with a goal and an assist in Jordan’s absence.

Additionally, Jake Morin scored a goal and Sam Sweeney had an assist in the win today for Penn State.

All year, the offense has been led by the Traynor brothers. The two have had great performances for the Nittany Lions and have been consistent.

“I think he’s starting to develop confidence in his shot,” Tambroni said.

Jack Traynor has been firing the ball on goal the last couple weeks, and when it goes in it has been a jump start for the Nittany Lions’ offense

Matt Traynor has been very impressive as well. He’s the younger of the two brothers on the team but has become a very big difference-maker.

“I could not be more impressed with the poise and confidence that a young man who’s a sophomore plays with,” Tambroni said. “He gets us off to a great start… and he really just keeps himself involved.”

Tambroni understands how important a guy like Matt Traynor is to the team. He is a guy who is everywhere on the field and, when he gets hot, can be unstoppable at times.

The offense showed up in the win against Ohio State, and the Nittany Lions will look to carry this momentum into the next game against Johns Hopkins.

