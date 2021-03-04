The start to the 2021 season is hardly how Penn State envisioned a possible championship run to begin.

The Nittany Lions have been thrown right into battle, with matchups against two top-ranked Big Ten opponents to kick start the campaign.

In the Big Ten gauntlet, the blue and white suffered an 11-9 loss to Rutgers on the road in the first week of the season.

Then, coach Jeff Tambroni’s crew headed back to Happy Valley to recoup. But Maryland had other plans, as the Terrapins upended the Nittany Lions 13-7.

With two losses to start off the regular season, Penn State is not hitting the panic button just yet. The Nittany Lions still have an outlook that has not changed from that of the first week of play.

“The mentality is still positive,” faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri said during the program’s weekly media availability. “Obviously, we are not where we want to be, but that has not changed the way we go about our everyday lives.”

Arceri is one of the multiple graduate students that decided to use the extra year of eligibility from the corrupted 2020 season.

He and his fellow upperclassmen have had to calm down the younger players that have not experienced this kind of win drought.

“We just had to let them know that not everything is going to be perfect, especially a tough season like this one,” Arceri said.

The rallying of the troops will not change the fact that for the first time in Tambroni’s tenure, the Nittany Lions are 0-2. Tambroni is not pushing the winless start under the rug. Instead, he has accepted the fact that this is his worst start to a season behind the wheel.

“The reality is that we have lost two games, regardless of how good our opponents are, and the reality is that we need to fix it,” Tambroni said.

With an 0-2 record, Tambroni believes his team still possesses the assets to put together a winning team. This week in practice, he told his players they need to focus every week on improving, regardless of their team’s record.

“We need to put ourselves in a position to continue to keep getting better every day and to keep trusting and relying on each other going forward,” Tambroni said.

Tambroni’s mentality is to not dwell on the blemishes on his record and instead look at what is in front of him.

“Thinking about what happened in the past, or in the last couple of days, is just time wasted,” Tambroni said. “We’ve really tried to recognize the reality of the situation, and I think that is important.”

Still in search of its first win, the blue and white is looking toward its challenge this week when it takes on another ranked opponent.

Penn State will try to successfully defend home turf against No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes are 1-1 on the short season with a 14-8 win over Johns Hopkins in Week 1, but they enter the contest coming off a blowout 22-12 loss to Rutgers.

With the beatdown aside, Tambroni knows that Buckeyes head coach Nick Myers will have his team ready when it arrives in State College.

“I would imagine due to the leadership of that team from both the coaching staff and the seniors, it’ll be a team that will be very prepared coming into this game,” Tambroni said.

The strength of Myers’ team is its defense.

The Buckeyes play a hard-nosed, physical brand of lacrosse, especially on the inside — a place where Penn State struggled against Maryland.

But Tambroni doesn’t think that the Buckeye defense is anything unique to years past. He knows that it is going to be the challenging Ohio State team he has dealt with in the past decade.

“I don’t think they are unique. They are what you think in regards to a symbolic Big Ten lacrosse team,” Tambroni said. “They are tough.”