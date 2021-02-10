Penn State had one of the best — if not the best — attackmen tandems in all of college lacrosse in 2020.

Led by Grant Ament, the all-time points scorer in Big Ten and Penn State program history, the Nittany Lions scored the third-most goals in the country last season with 121 and were ranked as the fifth-best scoring offense with 17.29 goals per game in seven contests.

Without Ament, who turned pro and became the No. 1 overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League College Draft last May, this year’s Nittany Lion offense will look plenty different.

However, with the return of three starters from last season’s squad, the attack position should still be the strongest positional group for the blue and white this season.

Mac O’Keefe, graduate student

The Klay Thompson to Grant Ament’s Stephen Curry will be returning for his fifth year of eligibility this spring, carrying the weight of an offense he once shared with one of college lacrosse’s best.

A three-time All-American honoree — second team in 2019 and 2020, and an honorable mention in 2018 — Mac O’Keefe has put together one of the most impressive careers in college lacrosse.

O’Keefe only needs 20 goals to break the all-time record for goals scored, held by Duke attackman Justin Guterding.

It would be quite a surprise if O’Keefe doesn’t reach the mark — and pretty quickly at that — especially because he’s never scored less than 28 goals in a season, and that came in last year’s truncated campaign when Penn State only played seven games.

Even without the presence of Ament, there should be no slowing down for O’Keefe in 2021, who is poised to solidify himself as one of the best attackmen in college lacrosse history.

TJ Malone, junior

While many remember him as the man on the other end of O’Keefe’s game-winning overtime goal against Johns Hopkins to win the 2019 Big Ten Championship, TJ Malone has been far more for the Nittany Lions in only two seasons.

In just seven games his sophomore year, Malone put up 16 goals — good for second-best on the team behind only O’Keefe — while also finishing with the third-most points.

Malone should continue to improve his junior year, after he’ll likely be granted a larger role on the offense without Ament.

Dylan Foulds, graduate student

A silent assassin, Dylan Foulds has been what many would call a “glue guy” for Penn State throughout his career in Happy Valley.

In four years, Foulds has gone from virtually invisible to one of the Nittany Lions’ most important pieces.

After an electric 2019 campaign in which he put up a team second-best 43 goals in 18 games, Foulds followed up with another impressive showing in 2020.

With a goal scored in every game played, Foulds ranked fourth in the Big Ten in shot percentage, shooting .462 on the season.

Both primarily sharpshooters, it will be interesting to see if it is Malone or Foulds who picks up the slack left by Ament as the main assist maestro on the offense.

Other key contributors

After taking a medical redshirt his freshman year, Canyon Birch, New Jersey’s all-time high school leader in points and goals, is someone to look out for this season.

Ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit by Inside Lacrosse in 2019, Birch is bound to have a much larger role for the Nittany Lions in 2021.

With junior Jack Traynor likely playing primarily midfield this season, playing time should open for Birch and could see him as the first attackman off the bench.

Another name to look for is junior Joe White, who put on a clinic in Penn State’s final game of the 2020 season against Furman.

The junior out of Richmond, Virginia, finished with four goals and two assists in the ultimate game of the blue and white’s shortened schedule.

White will still have to fight for time with Birch and junior Seamus Glynn, but all three should see the field more without Ament in the mix.

Penn State’s attack position has been one of the strongest positional groups in the country year in and year out, and the same remains true this season.

Led by a scoring machine in O’Keefe and followed by two more returning starters, the Nittany Lion attack will be in good hands in 2021.