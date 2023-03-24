Penn State looks to get back in the win column after a tough loss to Marquette. The Nittany Lions will face off against No. 2 Maryland at 5 p.m. on Saturday in College Park, Maryland.

Before the loss to Marquette, Penn State swept the Ivy League part of its schedule while also having a four-game win streak. It was one of the hottest teams in the country, and a big part of this success has been goaltending.

The Nittany Lions have been rocking with sophomore Jack Fracyon as its starting goalie, and it has really been paying off. He won USA Lacrosse Magazine Player of the Week after his performance against Cornell.

He allowed a season-low six goals and made 16 saves while having a .727 save percentage, which is also a season high. He will need to have another performance like this to give the Nittany Lions a chance to defeat Maryland.

The Terrapins have a two-headed monster in goal. The starter of the last four games has been freshman Brian Ruppel. He has a record of 3-1 with a 9.68 goals-against average and a .570 save percentage. He is one of the big reasons why Maryland has the 10th-best scoring defense in the country right now.

The other big reason is senior Logan McNaney. He started the first two games of the season and went undefeated but ended up tearing his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Injuries have also been a problem for Penn State. Defensemen Kevin Parnham and Brett Funk have not played since the first game of the season. There have been no updates from the team on their injuries. In the meantime, other Penn State defensemen have stepped up during their absence.

Senior defenseman Jack Posey has really stepped up as the lead defenseman for the blue and white. He won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award after his performance against Penn. He has continued to improve as the season has gone on for the blue and white and will need to continue that against the Terrapins.

Manning the core of the Maryland defense is graduate defenseman Brett Makar with 28 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers. He has been a crucial part of Maryland's success so far this season and will have to continue playing at a high caliber for the Terps to be successful this weekend.

Penn State's offense is currently tied for 13th in the country in scoring. It averages 14.14 goals per game, led by sophomore midfielder Matt Traynor. He leads the blue and white with 18 goals. TJ Malone has the team high in points with 31 in seven games.

The Nittany Lions’ offense has been much improved since last season, where it only averaged 11.21 goals per game. Penn State went from the second-worst offense in the Big Ten to the second best. Both Malone and Matt Traynor have been a big part of the new and improved offense.

The Terrapins’ offense is led by senior attack Daniel Maltz. He’s tied for first on the team in goals and leads the team in points with 22. He’ll be crucial to the Terrapins’ scoring attack against the Nittany Lions.

Neither team wants to go on the man-down.

Penn State is the best team in man-up goals with 1.57 per game and has the best penalty-killing percentage with .778.

Maryland is the second-best team on the man-up with 1.5 man-up goals per game. Special teams seems like it will be a crucial part of this matchup.

Both teams are very close to each other in stats in the Big Ten. They are first and second in assists per game and are second and third in shots on goal per game.

Overall, this should be a very even game that could come down to which team will get the lucky bounce or shot to win the game.

RELATED

+2 No. 5 Penn State men’s lacrosse gets upset by struggling Marquette No.5 Penn State looked to keep the good times rolling against an uneven Marquette team in th…