A 3-0 run against top-10 opponents would come to an end last week with a 12-11 loss to Marquette on the road. The Nittany Lions would head to College Park, Maryland, to get back on their high streak against No. 2 Maryland.

Coach John Tillman and the Terrapins defeated back-to-back ranked opponents, topping Penn State 13-10 at home.

TJ Malone scored within the first minute of play to kick off the day for Penn State after Chase Mullins won the opening faceoff.

Midway through the opening quarter, Maryland tied, then took a 2-1 lead with goals coming from Zach Whittier and Eric Kolar that snuck by Jack Fracyon.

Jack Traynor would score two straight goals for the Nittany Lions, one being assisted by his brother, Matt. However, Maryland would end the first quarter with three straight goals in 50 seconds to take a 5-3 lead.

The Traynor brothers would end the day with a combined five goals on seven shots and two assists.

The red and white would continue that run at the start of the second quarter with three goals from Dante Trader Jr., Daniel Kelly and Kolar.

With Hudson Bohn coming in at the faceoff position, the Nittany Lions would find a new offensive gear. Penn State would go on a 5-2 scoring run, proving it can score against a physical Maryland defense.

While the Nittany Lions were riding high-headed into half, Maryland would still lead 10-8 while having a little more than double of Penn State’s shots. A problem the blue and white would begin to solve in the second half.

Jack Traynor and Jack Koras would trade goals in the first two minutes of the second half.

The high scoring affair would slowly turn into a defensive battle in the third quarter. Both goalies would begin to settle in, allowing a combined two goals on 18 shots, saving eight of those shots.

Headed into the final 15 minutes of play, an early goal from Kyle Long would put Maryland up by three. Long, already with a goal on the day, would thrust the Terrapins ahead with 11 minutes to go.

Koras would find the back of the net for the Terrapins one last time with five minutes left in the game. That goal would cap off a hat trick for Koras on the day off of eight shots.

Kevin Winkoff would score a goal in the final minutes but it was not enough to overcome Maryland’s three goal lead.

No. 2 Maryland defeated Penn State for the 44th time in program history to improve to 6-2 on the season and will take on Michigan at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

No. 9 Penn State dropped its second game in a row and suffered its first loss against a ranked opponent this season. The 5-3 Nittany Lions will look to end their two-game losing streak against Ohio State on April 2.

