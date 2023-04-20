No. 8 Penn State hosts No. 12 Rutgers for its final regular game of the 2023 season after a comeback victory over Michigan on Sunday.

Penn State will be honoring its seniors on Senior Day before the start of the game. Faceoff between the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the 11-9 win over the Wolverines, Penn State trailed for over 55 minutes of regulation before Jack Traynor tore up the Michigan defense. With the team down 8-4 midway through the third quarter, the graduate student scored five of Penn State’s final seven goals to win the game.

While Traynor’s efforts were nothing short of remarkable, the team couldn’t have done it without its main man defending the net, Jack Fracyon. The sophomore kept the Nittany Lions within reach with his 17 saves and nine goals allowed after he faced 46 shots.

The Jack duo gave the blue and white its eighth win and third conference win of the season. Now, the Nittany Lions look to Friday when they host the Scarlet Knights, who are coming off a tough stretch of games.

Rutgers sits with the fourth seed in the Big Ten and an 8-4 record after it faced four ranked Big Ten opponents in a row. In the four-game span, the Scarlet Knights lost three games with the one win coming against Michigan at home.

Penn State will make this the fifth straight ranked opponent that Rutgers has faced and the third ranked opponent it has gone against on the road.

The all-time head-to-head between these two programs is tied at eight apiece. However, the Scarlet Knights have had a ton of success lately against the Nittany Lions, as they’ve won three games in a row since 2021.

That streak will be tough to continue against Penn State at home, as it has a perfect 5-0 record at Panzer Stadium. In front of their home crowd, the Nittany Lions have produced many quality wins, including their double-overtime victory against Johns Hopkins on April 8.

The blue and white's No. 1 scoring offense in the Big Ten will be tested against Rutgers' defense that causes the most turnovers per game in the conference.

The Nittany Lions have struggled to get their offense going in the first quarters as of late. In the past four games, Penn State has trailed in three times headed into the second quarter.

MORE LACROSSE CONTENT