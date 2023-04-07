Penn State looks to continue its momentum against Johns Hopkins this weekend. This past weekend, the Nittany Lions came out hungry for a victory after two straight losses.

They got just that. No. 8 Penn State defeated No. 19 Ohio State 17-9 in a game where the blue and white’s offense was dominant.

Sophomore midfielder Matt Traynor continues to be a player to watch for Penn State. He’s the blue and white’s leading goal scorer with 22 goals so far this season and has been a key part of Penn State’s offense this year.

Another major player for Penn State is graduate student attackman TJ Malone.

Malone leads the Nittany Lions in points with 39 so far in the year. He missed all of last season due to an injury but has been an important piece of the offense this season.

Now, Malone is considered one of the leaders on the team and a key contributor on the field for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions now lead the Big Ten in goals per game and assists per game.

These two key players will need to stay hot for this Penn State offense to continue to be successful.

Johns Hopkins is currently on a five-game win streak and hopes to continue it. It’s a team that also has a lot of momentum coming into this week's matchup.

The Blue Jays’ attack is led by senior attackman Jacob Angelus, who’s currently leading the team in points with 42.

Johns Hopkins leads the Big Ten in goals scored this season with 146.

A big part of that is leading goal scorer graduate student Garrett Degnon. He has 26 goals so far this season but only two assists on the year. He’s someone the Nittany Lions’ defense will have to watch out for when the Blue Jays are on offense.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

The man centering that defense is senior Jack Posey. Posey has been the best defenseman this season for Penn State.

He won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after Penn State's win against Penn and has been really clutch with blocking shots for the Nittany Lions.

A recent surprise for Penn State has been getting sophomore defenseman Kevin Parnham back from injury. Parnham had missed six games before being able to play these last two weeks against Maryland and Ohio State.

He was a difference-maker for Penn State his freshman season and continues to be a difference-maker this season.

The Blue Jays’ defense is led by junior defensemen Scott Smith. Smith is first on the team in caused turnovers with 16. He is also sixth in ground balls with 20.

He is the centerpiece of the Blue Jays’ defense and will need to continue to play up to this level to try and keep the hot Penn State offense silent.

The difference-makers in this game will be the goaltenders.

Sophomore Jack Fracyon will likely get the start for Penn State, as he has been having a great year for the Nittany Lions.

This season, Fracyon has a .550 save percentage and a 10.67 goals-against average. He’s the reason Penn State leads the Big Ten in average saves per game and has the highest save percentage.

In the crease for Johns Hopkins is starting senior goalie Tim Marcille. He has a save percentage of .531 and a goals-against average of 11.62.

He’s going to need another solid start to stop the Nittany Lions’ high-power offense.

Both of these teams have momentum coming into this weekend's matchup, but which team will stay hot and take the victory?

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+10 Reliving Penn State Athletics’ greatest championships through the eyes of the Collegian Championships often define decades for teams and universities, and such is the case for Penn State.